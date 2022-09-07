Xbox Series X uses 15 times more energy than PS5 in standby mode | consoles

The Xbox Series X has up to 15 times the power consumption of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) in its standard stand-by mode, according to technology editor at The Guardian in the UK, Alex Hern. Powering Microsoft’s console in its immediate-boot mode, according to Hern, can cost £4.93 a month and turn into a cost of £59 a year (more of BRL 350 reais). Meanwhile the PlayStation 5 (PS5) would only spend around £4 annually. It is worth mentioning that these values ​​do not correspond to what is practiced in Brazil, as they refer to the energy supply service in the United Kingdom.

The Xbox Series X’s fast boot mode allows users to get back to their game quickly by turning on the console, without having to wait for the entire system to boot, but it consumes between 11 to 13 Watts. A similar expense occurs with the Xbox Series S that consumes 10 Watts and the Xbox One S with 11 Watts. When switching to energy saving mode, the console consumes only 0.5 Watts, the same consumption as the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Nintendo Switch, and the only difference is having to wait for the console to start to be able to play.

As of March 2022, Microsoft has configured all Xbox Series X/Ss to use factory power saving mode, but players who purchased the console before that need to turn it on manually. The process is simple: just press the Xbox button, select your profile, the “Settings” option and, under “Power and startup mode”, change from “Immediate startup” to “Power saving”.

Microsoft recently streamlined the Xbox Series X boot process by making it 5 seconds faster. On average, when turning the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S into “Power Saver” mode, players will only have to wait 15 seconds before they can start using the console. In some configurations, the consumption of PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) can reach between 2 and 3.4 Watts when leaving USB ports to charge controllers and Internet support to download updates. Nintendo Switch consumption is minimal and I would spend less than 40 pence (around R$2.38) a year.

Alex Hern’s comment reverberated on social media also on account of recent concerns about rising cost of living in the UK and Europe, where an 80% increase in the cost of energy and gas is expected in the coming months. Among the main causes are international tensions caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine that have generated sanctions and retaliation in the energy sector.