Xochitl Gomez shares advice she received from Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in the Disney+ catalogue, and a sequel has yet to be announced.

Actress Xochitl Gomez, featured in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness by playing the character America Chavez, told Collider that she received very valuable advice from colleague Patrick Stewart who returns to the role of Professor Xavier in the production.

He told her to always be welcoming and courteous to younger stars in any production.

“He told you that the person in front of you could be a big star, and you don’t even know it. It’s always important to be kind to everyone and, you know, treat everyone with kindness and respect. And it really showed me that, like, whoever’s coming in [no MCU]I want to make sure I reach out and let them know that I am (…) available”he said.

The Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi has returned to theaters to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that follows wizard Stephen Strange on a dark adventure where he must face the wrath of the evil Scarlet Witch, determined to capture young America Chavez to drain her power.

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and several other cameos from other heroes of the multiverse.

