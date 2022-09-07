Zac Efron Admits He’s Happy To Be Single And Doesn’t Miss His Body ‘Baywatch’: ‘It Messed Up’

Image credit: MEGA

“I’ve really been taking the time to focus on, you know, self-actualization and trying to find my rhythm.” Zac Efron said in the cover story Men’s Health, October 2022 issue. While Zac, 34, has been romantically involved with stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Collins, Vanessa Valladares, Michelle Rodriguez, What’s more, he’s currently flying solo – and he’s happy about it. “I know that probably when I find the right person, it will be when I least expect it,” he tells the publication.

Zac is also happy that he no longer looks absolutely shredded. “This one Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really achievable,” Zac said, referring to what he went through to play Matt Brody in the 2017 adaptation of the hit television show. “There is very little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; looks like CGI,” Zac said of his appearance. “And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to get it. So I don’t need to do that. I’d rather have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

although Zac said men’s health that he’s gearing up for a yet-to-be-announced role, he’s avoiding the mistakes he made with Baywatch. In addition to taking diuretics, he was training too much and eating the same three meals a day. Also, he wasn’t sleeping well. Even though filming stopped at midnight, he still got up at 4am to train. “I started to develop insomnia,” Zac said, “and I fell into a really bad depression for a long time. Something about that experience burned me. I had a lot of trouble re-centering. Ultimately, they put it down to taking too many diuretics for too long, and that messed something up.”

Zac shares this experience to help those who think the Baywatch body is obtained at no cost. Recovery took a lot from Zac, which forced him to reevaluate his relationship with personal fitness. men’s health. since your Musical High School days, Zac was involved in some sort of training, having joined his father in racing. “What if I just say ‘fuck you’ and let me go? So I tried, and I was successful. And for all the reasons I thought it would be awesome, I was just miserable. My body wouldn’t feel healthy; I just didn’t feel alive. I felt bogged down and slow.”

After experiencing both extremes, Zac works out, but it’s more attentive of how he does. He’s a “foam fanatic,” according to Men’s health. He is a firm believer in stretching, self-massage and yoga. He also loves an ice bath.

“It’s my favorite part of the day. Before is when it’s most miserable, and when you finally commit and get in there. From that point on, you have conquered something deep within you; you don’t want to be cold,” he said. men’s health. “That’s the simplest philosophy: Anything you don’t want to do, make a habit of it.”