10 DCEU Character Showdowns Fans Still Want to See » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With black adam debuts in October and Shazam! Gods Fury coming in March, fans of the DC Extended Universe have a lot to look forward to. There has been some concern for the franchise’s future, however, with many now wondering what the shocking cancellation of batgirlas well as current plans for upcoming films, could mean other appearances by characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Within the DCEU, there are still a lot of potential interactions and clashes between certain characters that haven’t happened yet and that fans have been wanting to see for a long time. Some of them may never make it to the big screen, but if Justice League’s surprise appearances in the season finale of Peacemaker serves as any indication, everything is still possible.

10 Black Adam and Shazam

Of all the potential clashes between characters, a clash between Black Adam and Shazam is the most likely to happen sooner rather than later. With the release dates of their upcoming individual films just a few months apart, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for either of them to include a teaser for a future crossover.

Having so many of the same abilities and equal levels of strength, there’s no telling who would win in a fight between the two (or if there will be one). In the end, it doesn’t matter who wins, as the fight itself will still be forever.

9 Superman and Darkseid

One of the biggest differences between Justice League by Zack Snyder and the 2017 cut was the inclusion of Darkseid, the tyrannical New God of Apokolips and one of Superman’s deadliest opponents. Scenes of him were intended to foreshadow him as the main antagonist for the rest of Snyder’s series. Justice League trilogy, but given the current status of the sequels, that idea may never happen.

be the snyder Justice League The story of the trilogy will be fully realized or not, however, any kind of showdown between Superman and Darkseid is something fans would still love to see in the future. There’s no doubt that it could result in one of the most epic moments in the DCEU and one that would satisfy the hunger of fans who want more from the “Snyderverse”.

8 Lex Luthor and the Joker

Jesse Eisenberg’s erratic view of Lex Luthor underwent an interesting transformation from an impulsive mad scientist to Batman v Superman to the mentor calculated at the end of Justice League. Jared Leto, on the other hand, didn’t have much to do, as the Joker and his portrayal of the character continue to be regarded by fans as wasted potential.

While neither Eisenberg nor Leto are currently signed on for more DC movies, it’s clear there’s still plenty of room for their characters and performances to develop, and what better way to do it than together? An interplay between DC’s two greatest villains is something that has never been done in live-action before and would be a total dream come true for any die-hard DC Comics fan.

7 Batman & Bat-Mite

For those unfamiliar with Bat-Mite, he is an interdimensional being who idolizes Batman and claims to be his biggest fan in the multiverse. He’s not a villain, but he’s been a constant nuisance to Batman for decades. Since then Peacemaker made the canon of Bat-mite’s existence in the DCEU, fans were curious about how the character could be made into live-action.

Bat-Mite is certainly one of the strangest characters in comics, and the idea of ​​him taking on Ben Affleck’s Batman is definitely surreal, but that’s what fans are so curious about. No matter how brief, an interaction between Batfleck and his number one magical fanboy could end up being one of the funniest things the DCEU has ever done.

6 Thomas and Martha Wayne from Flashpoint

O Flash point story arc in DC Comics introduced an alternate timeline where a young Bruce Wayne was the one who was murdered in the streets while his parents, Thomas and Martha, survived. Distraught over the loss of his son, he leads the two their separate ways, where Thomas takes on the role of Batman while Martha suffers a severe mental breakdown and becomes the Joker.

Since then Living Dead Cast members Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan portrayed the couple in the opening sequence of Batman v Superman, many expected them to be part of a larger plan and not just hired for brief appearances. looks like the next The Flash The movie won’t include that alternate timeline, but that certainly won’t stop fans from wanting to see him continually in the future.

5 Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

The unexpected chemistry between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy made for one of the best friendships in DC comics. Despite their opposing personalities, the two characters had quite an interesting history, and the shenanigans of their malicious and destructive endeavors have made the duo a fan-favorite duo.

Although their friendship (and even romance) has been portrayed in several animated TV shows, from Batman: The Animated Series for Harley Quinn, they have yet to be paired up in any live-action adaptation. It remains a mystery as to when Poison Ivy will be included in the DCEU, but Harley Quinn could certainly use a new partner in crime following her breakup with the Joker.

4 Peacemaker and Katana

As two surviving members of two separate Suicide Squads, Peacemaker and Katana are also two of the best heroes in the DCEU without superpowers. Aside from their equally impressive combat skills and memorable outfits, they have one thing in common: a personal connection to the now-deceased Colonel Rick Flag.

Seeing how loyal Katana was to her colleague, she might feel an obligation to avenge the fallen Colonel Flag and come after the Peacekeeper (who was directly responsible for his death) with vengeance. With the amount of Reddit threads devoted to the idea of ​​these two characters facing off, fans can only hope that James Gunn ends up writing in Katana for a future season of Peacemaker.

3 Aquaman and Nanaue (King Shark)

While he has shown to be exceptionally strong and formidable on land in The Suicide Squad, King Shark has yet to be shown how powerful he is in his underwater element. With that in mind, fans were curious to see how he and Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman would fare against each other, especially considering the many times the two have tussled in the comics.

As intriguing as this showdown may seem, it may take a while before it comes close to happening. The next Aquaman The sequel is confirmed to include Karshon, a similar humanoid shark, as one of its main villains, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility that they could cross paths in another movie.

2 The Justice League and Justice League Dark

One of the DC properties that Warner Brothers has been developing for years, but constantly fails to take off, is Justice League Dark. The team deals with more mystical threats and mostly consists of supernatural characters who have yet to appear in the DCEU, such as Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna, but other notable members include those who have, such as Wonder Woman.

Plans for a direct sequel to Justice League are on indefinite hold, but with Justice League Dark still in active development, together with a soil zatanna film, an eventual crossover may still be possible. This crossover might be a long way off, but it remains an idea that strongly intrigues the fanbase.

1 Batman & Deathstroke

The plot of Ben Affleck’s canceled Batman solo movie would have featured Deathstroke as its main villain. Since it was provoked at the end of Justice League by Zack Snyderwith Lex Luthor revealing Batman’s secret identity to Deathstroke, it only made the fanbase want to see even more.

A fight between these two characters is something fans have been wanting and waiting for for years. Even though it’s completely different from what was originally planned, it’s still something they’d love to see happen.