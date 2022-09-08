10 tech news to get your day started (07/09)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (06). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Apple is prohibited from selling iPhone without charger in Brazil. The Ministry of Justice determined, this Tuesday (6), that the sale of iPhones by Apple without a charger be suspended.

2. Xbox Game Pass gets free Metal: Hellsinger, Super-Pets and more. Microsoft announced the batch of games coming to the service in the first half of September; check out!

3. iPhone 14 may not be released in Brazil? Understand. After Apple is banned from selling cell phones without a charger in the country, can the arrival of the new model be impacted? Check more details.

4. Cyberpunk 2077: new update brings anime content, transmog and more. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 will also be the last of the old generation, understand.

5. The Lord of the Rings: Elon Musk says ‘Tolkien is turning around’; understand! Always embroiled in controversy, businessman and billionaire Elon Musk criticized the Amazon Prime Video series The Rings of Power, inspired by the books by JRR Tolkien.

6. NASA turns James Webb Telescope images into sounds; listen up! The sonifications made by musician and physicist Matt Russo are sonic representations of the color images sent from space by James Webb.

7. iFood: family complains they didn’t get insurance from dead delivery guy. iFood also closed the worker’s account, who died on the job; understand the case.

8. iPhone without charger: Apple will appeal the court decision. In a note, Apple cites that it has already won ‘several court decisions in Brazil’ and that it will appeal the suspension of the sale of iPhones without a charger.

9. Covid-19: Brazilian vaccine can be tested in humans in 2023. The Brazilian vaccine uses different technology from the four vaccines available in Brazil so far in Brazil, offering a differential in relation to the others.

10. 200 years of Brazilian Independence: the whole story! We present a lot of crucial information, but that is not always known, in the year of commemoration of 200 years of Brazil separated from Portugal.