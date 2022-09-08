3rd generation AirPods now have a MagSafe-free case option

When they were released, the Third generation AirPods, in contrast to the previous generation, did not offer a wireless charging case option. The only version, until then, could be charged wired or wirelessly, including using the MagSafe Charger. Things changed, though, with the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Now, as we can see in Apple’s online store, two options are offered: one with a Lightning charging case and one with a MagSafe charging case. the first cost BRL 1,900 in up to 12 installments or R$1,709.10 in cash; the second is priced at BRL 2,000 in installments or R$1,799.10 in cash.

It is worth mentioning that the MagSafe remains exclusive to the last generations, so the second generation of AirPods is only compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard (i.e. it does not have magnets to help the case stay/center on compatible chargers.

The bad thing is that the price difference was too small, right?…

AirPods (3rd generation)

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.