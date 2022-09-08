8 products to improve your home office

the work in home office has become quite popular in recent years. In addition, several vacancies in the market offer the possibility to work from home or through a hybrid system, providing greater flexibility for employees.

However, this change required some adaptations, especially in the work-at-home environment. Not everyone is prepared or has a suitable environment to work at home, and having a suitable table, chair and peripherals interfere not only with income, but also with quality of life and satisfaction.

That’s why we’ve separated 8 affordable and very useful products for those who work in the home office format and that can certainly help with productivity.

Better organize your home office setup with a wireless keyboard.Source: Amazon

The keyboard is an indispensable item for anyone working in front of the computer, and a wireless keyboard helps to reduce the amount of cables spread across the table, contributing to the organization.

Logitech’s K270 model has ABNT2 format, multimedia keys and a very compact USB receiver with long-range capability (up to 10 meters). Autonomy is also worth mentioning, as the battery can last up to two years, thanks to the intelligent power management system.

This wireless mouse has an average autonomy of 18 months.Source: Amazon

Like a wireless keyboard, a cable-free mouse helps keep your setup organized and gives you more flexibility in use.

This model from Logitech, the Pebble M350, is very minimalistic, has an ambidextrous design and can be connected via USB adapter or Bluetooth. The product comes with a battery included and has a battery life of up to 18 months.

An articulated desk can help improve home office ergonomics.Source: Amazon

To help with the ergonomics of the home office, this articulated table is able to elevate the notebook to a suitable height for using the screen. The product even comes with a cooler to help cool and maintain the computer’s temperature at optimal levels.

Due to its articulated arms and various adjustments, it is possible to use this table on numerous different surfaces, from a table to a bed.

This extra-large mousepad can hold both a mouse and a keyboard.Source: Amazon

For those with a spacious work desk, this extra-large mousepad can come in handy to keep things more organized.

The accessory can hold both the mouse and the keyboard, helping to use both peripherals. The model has a non-slip base and sewn edges, to ensure greater durability to the product.

This footrest is ideal for a more ergonomic home office.Source: Amazon

Another product focused on ergonomics, this time for foot support. This accessory has six levels of adjustment, ensuring the best foot position while using your computer.

The support in question has a steel structure, in addition to a non-slip EVA surface for greater comfort of the feet during use.

6. Office Chair: Trevalla

This chair has height adjustment and mesh backrest.Source: Americanas

A quality office chair is essential for a productive and comfortable environment. This Trevalla model has a height adjustment, breathable backrest with mesh fabric (ideal for hot days) and armrests.

The maximum weight supported is 130 kg, and the predominantly black color helps to match the chair with any home office environment.

This Logitech webcam has HD resolution (720p) and a built-in microphone.Source: Amazon

Ideal for those who participate in a lot of video meetings, this Logitech webcam, model C505, has widescreen HD resolution (720p), a long-range mono microphone and a long USB cable to connect to the computer (2 meters).

Another interesting highlight is the autofocus and color correction during video capture. The model can be used on monitors or even notebooks, for better resolution.

This headset has a total autonomy of 18 hours.Source: Amazon

To close the list, nothing like a good wireless headset to eliminate most of the cables in your home office once and for all. This Philips Bluetooth accessory is very discreet, has a total battery life of 18 hours and can be used for calls, listening to music, meetings and much more.

The headphones come inside a case, and the entire set is IPX5 certified, which means that the accessory is able to withstand minor accidents with water.

—

What items for work can’t be missed in your home office?