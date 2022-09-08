A Very Lucky Girl: Netflix Mystery Movie With Mila Kunis Gets Trailer

This week, the Netflix released the trailer for A very lucky girlhis newest mystery film starring the actress Mila Kunis (Black Swan). Set to debut on streaming on the day october 7ththe production brings the life of a successful woman who begins to live a drama after a dark fact of her past is revealed.

In the plot, Kunis plays the famous journalist Ani FaNelli, who is invited to participate in a documentary about a shocking incident that happened in her life. During the film, the character will face some truths that can put everything she has achieved at risk.

Directed by Mike Barker (Death to the King), the feature has a screenplay by Jessica Knollthe author of the original book published in 2015. Check out the trailer for A Very Lucky Girl below.

A Very Lucky Girl Synopsis

“Based on the best-selling book, The Very Lucky Girl tells the story of Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued woman who seems to have it all: a coveted magazine position, an incredible wardrobe and the dream wedding. But when she is invited to participate in a crime documentary about a shocking incident that happened in her past, she is forced to face a truth that puts the entire perfect life she has built in jeopardy.”

A Very Lucky Girl Cast

In addition to Mila Kunis, the cast of the new Netflix original film still has Alexandra Beaton (A Crush for Christmas), Nicole Huff (The Price of Perfection), Finn Wittrock (ratched), Scoot McNairy (The Mafia Man) and Jennifer Beals (Flashdance – In Rhythm of Lullaby).

