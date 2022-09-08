After calling himself “imbroxable”, Bolsonaro goes to Maracanã and receives a “go take it in the c*” from Flamengo fans (videos)

During a game between Flamengo and Velez, Bolsonaro received between boos and screams of myth at Maracanã

247 – Jair Bolsonaro went to the Maracanã stadium on Wednesday night (7) to watch the game Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield for Libertadores da América.

Bolsonaro was booed and greeted with shouts of “Hey Bolsonaro will take the c” by Flamengo fans. Supporters chanted “myth” in response. Accompanied by the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, Bolsonaro was in the tribune of honor and remained with the same countenance, waving.

Watch:

Did I hear Broxonaro? 🤔

My Flamengo fans fill me with pride and show that whether in DataFolha or DataPovo in real life, the genocidal has the “receptivity” he deserves. pic.twitter.com/lYLxdYYWUg — Rodrigo (Toothpick) Cebrian (@rodcebrian) September 8, 2022

>>> Lula: “Bolsonaro attacks me, instead of explaining how he gathered 26 million in cash to buy 51 properties”

Also read a Reuters article on the subject:

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), launched an attack on former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the polls, said that these types of people have to be “extirpated from public life ” and who “is not a thief”, in a harsh speech he made in Rio de Janeiro at a campaign event, after a quick participation in an official act to commemorate the Bicentennial of Independence.

In a speech on a platform near Fort Copacabana, Bolsonaro said that knowledge guarantees freedom and that it is priceless and again made comparisons between Brazil and South American countries, citing nations ruled by left-wing presidents, who are sympathetic to Lula. .

Without naming the opponent by name, the president called him a “quadrilheiro”.

“It’s not just not going back to the scene of the crime, these kind of people have to be weeded out of public life,” he said.

This week, the reelection candidate’s campaign upped the ante and began using people calling the former president a thief in their radio and TV advertising. According to campaign sources, the idea is to intensify attacks on corruption cases in PT administrations to wear down Lula.

Bolsonaro, who at a rally in Brasilia earlier urged his voters to vote in October, told supporters in Rio not to try to convince leftists.

“Do the opposite, tell him to convince you to be a leftist. Look at their arguments. They don’t have arguments. They are empty heads. People who have nothing to add,” he said.

This year, both at the events in Brasília and in Rio, Bolsonaro did not make blunt attacks on the top of the Judiciary nor did he make attacks on the electoral system through electronic voting machines. Last year, on Avenida Paulista, he even threatened not to comply with judicial decisions of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign celebrated the fact that he did not shoot more incisively against the STF and TSE, according to two sources. They believe that the attacks do not help the president’s task of reducing his rejection rates and winning votes to be reelected.

In Rio, the president also participated in a motorcycle ride, then he was on an official platform to follow a civic-military event commemorating the Bicentennial of Independence, before going to the election. Both events were in Copacabana.

The official event featured cannon salutes and other military demonstrations. In addition, the Navy organized a naval parade, with ships from Brazil and other countries.

DEFENSE OF ENTREPRENEURS

In the election act, Bolsonaro also came out in defense of businessmen who were recently targets of a search and seizure operation carried out by the Federal Police with authorization from Alexandre de Moraes. At the acts in Brasília and Rio, he was at various times alongside Luciano Hang, one of the targets of the operation.

“Today (Wednesday) I was with businessmen accused of scammers, for God’s sake, they had nothing more than their privacy violated. I want you to have more and more freedom to decide your future”, to thousands of people who were at the act.

The president said he is sure that there will be a much better country with the re-election and made a defense of social media.

“You know what is happening, our government does not allow any control of social media. Social media came to free our population, wait for a re-election for you to see if everyone is not going to play within the lines of the Constitution”, he exalted.

