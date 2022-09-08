After decades, Israel approves aviation agreement with Turkey

Photo: Anna Zvereva, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





On August 17, Turkey and Israel decided to raise their diplomatic relations to the highest level and appoint a mutual ambassador. It was also announced that a cooperation agreement was signed between the two countries in the field of aviation. This agreement was confirmed on Sunday (4) by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, according to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

“As a government, we have approved an agreement to establish air links between Turkey and Israel”said the Israeli prime minister on his Twitter account (below). Lapid said that with the agreement, Israeli airlines can now land and take off from Istanbul and other parts of Turkey.

Pointing to the normalization of relations between Israel and Turkey, Lapid said: “This agreement will primarily benefit Israeli passengers and Israeli aviation. It is also an important strategic move for stability and prosperity in the region and will significantly contribute to the development of relations between the two countries. The next step is the appointment of ambassadors”.

For their part, Turkish Airlines and other Turkish airlines can also organize flights to Israel.

אישרנו היום בממשלה הסכם לכינון קשרי תעופה בין טורקיה וישראל. מעכשיו חברות תעופה ישראליות יוכלו לנחות ולהמריא מאיסטנבוגם ביעדים אחרים בטורקיה. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 4, 2022



