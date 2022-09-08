All Taron Egerton movies ranked from worst to best » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Taron Egerton appeared in many films of varying quality during his impressive young career, and they can be ranked from worst to best. The Welsh actor burst onto the big screen in 2014 and has remained a consistent Hollywood actor ever since. Already proven to be a versatile actor capable of starring in multiple genres, this success has sparked rumors that Egerton could even become the MCU’s Wolverine.

Egerton was born on November 10, 1989, in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Despite being born in England, Egerton considers himself Welsh, having moved to Llanfairpwllgwyngyll in Wales as a child, where he was educated. Taron means “thunder” in Welsh, and he resided in that country of the United Kingdom until moving to London to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he graduated in acting in 2012.

He gained global recognition for his acting skill, winning a Golden Globe and receiving BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. In addition to starring in films, Egerton has turned his talents to television roles including Netflix. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Apple TV+ Black bird. Taron Egerton has already become one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, so with that in mind, here’s a look at the rising star’s films, ranked from worst to best.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018)

James Cox Billionaire Boys Club is based on the actual group of the same name. In the 1980s, they staged a get-rich-quick scheme that ended in murder. Egerton plays Dean Karny, one of the top members of the Billionaire Boys Club, and while his own performance isn’t bad, the film itself doesn’t make good use of its interesting premise. he fails in Wolf of Wall Street –Like the tone you want. Billionaire Boys Club it was also a financial failure, largely because Kevin Spacey’s involvement meant few theaters showed the film and it was panned, even earning a special Razzie Award.

Robin Hood (2018)

Otto Bathurst’s ambitious retelling of the legend of Robin Hood follows the outlaw’s adventure to rob the Sheriff of Nottingham. Despite its $100 million budget and talented cast, the 2018 film robin hood disappoints because the story brings nothing new to the classic tale apart from modern special effects and action sequences. Taron Egerton gives a solid showing as Robin Hood, but ends up being disappointed in the film’s smoothness and predictability.

Caption (2015)

Legend is a crime thriller adapting the biography of John Pearson The Profession of Violence: The Rise and Fall of the Kray Twins and starring Tom Hardy as Ronnie and Reginald Kray. Taron Egerton has a supporting role in the film as “Mad Teddy” Smith. One of the Kray twins’ henchmen, Smith was rumored to have had a sexual relationship with Ronnie, as portrayed in Legend. The film received mixed reviews, with star Tom Hardy widely praised for his impressive double performance, but Legend was criticized for being a boring vision of two of London’s most prolific gangsters.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees the return of Eggsy (Egerton) and the rest of the Kingsman intelligence service. This time, they team up with their American counterpart, Statesman, to take down a deadly drug cartel. The Golden Circle continue the kingsman the franchise’s high-octane action as it treads the line between homage and parody of the spy genre. Egerton plays a more mature version of the cheeky agent Eggsy after the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service. the crazy end of kingsman The sequel features a cameo by Elton John, continuing a low-key trend in Egerton’s work.

Sing (2016)

Written and directed by Garth Jennings, sings is an animated comedy about Buster Moon, an anthropomorphic koala who holds a singing competition to keep his theater from closing. While he may have little substance, sings is an undeniably fun and uplifting watch that’s full of hits performed by its cast, including Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson. Taron Egerton voices Johnny, a teenage gorilla who loves to sing but is worried about what his mobster father would think. Johnny’s relationship with his father carries emotional weight singsand Egerton’s version of “I’m Still Standing” gave a glimpse of what was to come with his future role as Elton John in rocket man.

Sing 2 (2021)

With another impressive voice cast, sing 2 sees the group of artists from Buster Moon try to put on a spectacular space-themed musical in Redshore City, the Las Vegas of sings universe. sing 2 follows a similar formula to the original film and, once again, delivers a charming and entertaining story with hilarious moments and stunning visuals. Johnny de Egerton faces a crisis of confidence during sing 2 as he struggles with the show’s choreography, but the ongoing tension between him and his dance instructor, Adam Buxton’s Klaus Kickenklober, builds the film’s best musical sequence.

Eddie The Eagle (2015)

Dexter Fletcher Eddie the eagle tells the true story of the titular British athlete, who in 1988 became Britain’s first Olympic ski jumper in six decades. Eddie the eagle It’s a classic underdog story, and while it reuses typical sports movie clichés, it’s a sweet and moving film that can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages. Starring alongside original Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, Taron Egerton plays Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards in the film and deftly captures the quirky personality and no-holds-barred attitude of the real-life sports legend to prove his skeptics wrong.

Testament of Youth (2014)

Youth Will adapts Vera Brittain’s memoir of the same name, recalling her experience during World War I, when she put off her studies to serve as a nurse while her brother, her love interest, and her admirer go off to war. The brutally honest account of the war stars Alicia Vikander as Vera, and it’s her subtle and moving performance that won youth testament universally positive reviews. Making his film debut, Taron Egerton has a supporting role as Vera’s brother Edward.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Kingsman: The Secret Service is directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the comic book of the same name by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. The Secret Service follows Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, an unlikely new recruit to the Kingsman who is launched on a quest to save the world from a megalomaniacal billionaire intent on solving Earth’s environmental problems by killing most of its human population. The Secret Service offers a genuine alternative to other popular spy movies, thanks in part to its wild action, including Harry Hart’s (Colin Firth) church murder rampage.

Rocket Man (2019)

rocket man it is Taron Egerton’s most eccentric film, but it is also the best. Working once more with Eddie the eagle director Dexter Fletcher, Egerton stars as Elton John and tells his life story against the backdrop of his greatest hits. Commendable, Egerton sings Elton John’s songs in rocket man himself, rather than lip-synching, and masterfully captures the iconic musician’s flamboyant style. rocket man mixes fantastic musical sequences with an honest dramatization of the fascinating life of Elton John, who won Taron Egerton a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.