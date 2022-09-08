Amber Heard’s Sister Criticizes MTV After Johnny Depp Attends VMAs

Sister of actress Amber Heard, Whitney Henriquez criticized Johnny Depp’s participation in the Video Music Awards (VMA), music awards in the United States that took place this Sunday (28/8).
Whitney posted a screenshot of the event’s logo, put a “D” in front of the VMAs, making the result DVMA – an allusion to domestic violence, which Amber says she was a victim of during her marriage to the movie star.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other in a trial that dragged on for monthsJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Amber Heard Johnny DeppAlison Buck/Getty Images
The two accused each other of defamation. However, while “Jack Sparrow” asked for US$ 50 million in the lawsuit, the actress was asking for twice as much.Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Heard Reproduction / Instagram
Amber Heard as Merareproduction
Amber HeardPlayback/Youtube
“@MTV you disgusting and clearly desperate! I hope that the people who made this decision have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD,” reads Whitney’s message.
Amber Heard was convicted in June of defamation after writing an opinion piece in which she claimed to have suffered domestic violence while she was married to the actor.
