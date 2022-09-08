Amber Heard’s Sister Criticizes MTV After Johnny Depp Attends VMAs

Sister of actress Amber Heard, Whitney Henriquez criticized Johnny Depp’s participation in the Video Music Awards (VMA), music awards in the United States that took place this Sunday (28/8).

Whitney posted a screenshot of the event’s logo, put a “D” in front of the VMAs, making the result DVMA – an allusion to domestic violence, which Amber says she was a victim of during her marriage to the movie star.

Amber Heard and Johnny DeppAmber-Heard-Johnny-Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard_Johnny Depp and Amber Heard_

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other in a trial that dragged on for monthsJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Amber Heard Johnny Depp

Amber Heard Johnny DeppAlison Buck/Getty Images

Amber Heard and Johnny DeppAmber Heard and Johnny Depp

The two accused each other of defamation. However, while “Jack Sparrow” asked for US$ 50 million in the lawsuit, the actress was asking for twice as much.Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amber HeardAmber-Heard-Johnny-Depp

Amber Heard Reproduction / Instagram

Amber HeardAmber Heard

Amber Heard as Merareproduction

Amber HeardAmber Heard

Amber HeardPlayback/Youtube

0

“@MTV you disgusting and clearly desperate! I hope that the people who made this decision have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD,” reads Whitney’s message.

Amber Heard was convicted in June of defamation after writing an opinion piece in which she claimed to have suffered domestic violence while she was married to the actor.

