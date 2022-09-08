Amber Heard’s Sister Destroys MTV After Johnny Depp’s VMAs

Whitney Henriquez, sister of actress Amber Heard, criticized MTV after seeing her ex-brother-in-law, actor Johnny Depp, making an appearance at the VMA 2022, the Video Music Awards, which took place yesterday in New Jersey, in the United States.

In Instagram stories, Whitney shared an image with a “D” in front of the VMAs, making it DVMA, in an allusion to domestic violence.

“MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate! I hope the people who made this decision have daughters… DVMAS I support Amber Heard,” the post read.

Image: Playback/Instagram

new lawyers

Amber Heard is moving. After appealing the jury’s decision in the defamation lawsuit she filed against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress announced that she has hired a new team of lawyers.

According to TMZ, Amber hired the law firm Ballard Spahr, hoping to gain new insight to review the case and the evidence in it. The lawyers who will lead the actress’ team became known after representing the New York Times in a defamation case brought by Sarah Palin.

Amber’s former attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said in a statement that it was the perfect time to “pass the baton” on leading Amber’s case. The actress’ new representatives commented on the case: “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is an important case for the First Amendment implications for the country,” said David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.