Analysis: Atlético-MG frustrates fans and has an inexplicable drought at home that prevents progress in the table | athletic-mg

The victory away from home, in the previous round, drew an ideal scenario for Atlético-MG, in short, to win again at Mineirão and accumulate two triumphs in the Brazilian. But the two fasts, which were born two months ago, are still alive. Feeling of total frustration in the 1 to 1 against Bragantino.

Galo opened the scoring, but, again, could not sustain the advantage. Symbolic that Alonso and Arana, two protagonists of last year, who do not yield the same in 2022, failed in Aderlan’s goal.

Also symptomatic that Guga and Ademir, novelties in the lineup, have built Atlético’s goal. Point for Cuca, and also for reserve players who show hunger for the ball. Not that the titleholders don’t have it, but it lacks, mainly, forcefulness in the creations.

They are pointless kicks from outside the area, due to lack of option (or vision) for more worked plays. Or crosses without looking, in balls that go out. Galo cannot advance in the table, remains stagnant in seventh place.

The panorama is not more dramatic because the G-6 tends to become the G-7, even though the leader Palmeiras is no longer in the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil (Flamengo is and can be considered favorite in both).

Cuca can’t count on Hulk, who was missed. Even Alan Kardec would be an interesting option for a second half in which Bragantino closed the box, and Atlético even managed to get important crosses (Sasha forced Cleiton to make a great save, Nacho hit the post).

Even the luck factor enters the calculation to try to understand the reasons that lead Atletico to simply not win more at home in the Brazilian. The crowd is the same – and Cuca even highlighted his excitement – the players are practically the same as the 2021 starting lineup. What’s missing?

Atlético is a more targeted and studied team, even so, they qualified the squad to try to make a difference. The home straight sprint is postponed again. 12 rounds to go. It’s 40 points. The vacancy in Libertadores tends to be a reality, but it is necessary to attack it, and not wait for it to fall into your lap.

The next game will only be on Saturday the 17th. Important period for Hulk to recover, as well as to assess Matías Zaracho’s wear and try to put Guilherme Arana in conditions, after the side received a hard foul and left Mineirão practically loaded.

A team that always bothers away from home and has the second best away campaign in the Brazilian, is also totally oscillating in Mineirão. The antithesis that last year’s champions need to break to yesterday in the current season.