Angelina Jolie tipped the paparazzi about a getaway with Brad Pitt while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, is set to release his memoir ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ on Tuesday, September 13th. According to PageSix, Wenner revealed some interesting stories from his professional life. in the book, including the story behind the controversial 2005 photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The former US Weekly owner revealed that in 2005, a photographer working with US Weekly got a tip from Angelina Jolie who was staying at a resort on the coast of Africa with Brad Pitt. He was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

There were rumors that the now-divorced couple were dating at that time. The duo worked together on the film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, which sparked many rumors that they were also an off-screen couple. However, nothing had been confirmed at that time. Not only was the photographer briefed on where the couple was staying, but he was also given details about their daily walk schedule, along with a suggestion of where and how the pair could be photographed “secretly”. “We have the photo, we have the proof,” writes Wenner in his book. “We had the world scoop, the debut of Brangelina.” He added: “The informant was Angelina.”

‘We had the world scoop, the debut of Brangelina,’ Wenner wrote in his book (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Brangelina has become one of Hollywood’s most notorious love stories. The relationship would last well over a decade, including six children and several collaborative projects. The pair fell in love on the sets of the 2005 blockbuster “Mr & Mrs Smith,” where they met while Pitt was still married to Aniston. The couple wed in 2014 at the luxurious Château Miraval estate in Correns, France, in an intimate ceremony that involved their many children. In 2016, just two years after taking the sacred vows, the couple decided to separate and became embroiled in a contentious legal battle over various issues.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married for just two years (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt was recently sued for $250 million by Angelina Jolie’s former company for allegedly stealing from her wine business. In response to Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie for allegedly selling his stake in Chateau Miraval, a French castle and wine company, Nouvele LLC filed a cross-complaint on Tuesday, September 6th.