Anna Kendrick will direct her first film

Actress Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) will make her directorial debut. She will direct and star in “The Dating Game”, based on a true story.

The film will tell the story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman who participated in a 1970s TV show called “The Dating Game”, whose objective was to form new couples.

At the time, Bradshaw chose as his date one of his suitors named Rodney Alcala, a funny and handsome guy, who was also secretly a serial killer.

The screenplay was written by Ian MacAllister McDonald (“Some Freaks”) and featured on the Black List, the informal list of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays.

“I loved this script from the moment I read it,” Kendrick said in an official statement. “And while I was obviously excited to play the character of Sheryl, I felt so connected to the story and the tone and the themes around genre and intimacy that when the opportunity arose to direct the film, I jumped. destined to happen.”

“The Dating Game” does not yet have a release date.

Anna Kendrick will soon be seen in the drama “Alice, Darling,” about a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. The film will have its world premiere on Monday (12/9), during the Toronto Film Festival, but there is still no forecast for a commercial premiere.