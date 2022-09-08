Apple reveals the price of the iPhone 14 in Brazil and it will NOT be possible to buy it cheaper than in the US

Whoever was hoping that it would be possible to buy the new Iphone 14 cheaper here in Brazil than in the US due to the promotion of miles, can now adopt another strategy. See how the values ​​of the new devices were according to the manufacturer.

iPhone 14 (128GB): BRL 7,599

iPhone 14 (256 GB): BRL 8,599

iPhone 14 (512 GB): BRL 10,599

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): BRL 8,599

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB): BRL 9,599

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB): BRL 11,599

iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): BRL 9,499

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB): BRL 10,499

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB): BRL 12,499

iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): BRL 14,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): R$10,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB): R$ 11,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB): R$ 13,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB): BRL 15,499

The values ​​in the US remained the same as in line 13, but there it is still possible to achieve a reduction of 200 to 300 dollars using bonuses and cashback applications together with the giftcard operation.

There will hardly be a good promotion of points in Brazil, especially currently, with the ability to reduce this value by half or more to just match the value of the USA.

For those who want to travel and buy not only the new iPhone, but other Apple products, you should know about the Discount Formula course in the USA to save even more and even produce money from scratch. Click here to find out.

It is worth noting that the models sold in the US will not have the physical chip tray, which can be a complication for some here in Brazil. However, the vast majority of operators already sell Esim here.

Does anyone intend to buy the new Iphone in the USA or will they wait for a promotion of miles and points here to try to save a little?

*If you have an ITIN, you can apply for an Apple credit card that does not have an annual fee and is giving a 100 dollar bonus when you spend 1,000 dollars. In addition, it will give 3% cashback on the new iPhone and you can divide it into 24 interest-free installments.