Apple would rather sell an iPhone than use RCS in iMessage, reveals Tim Cook

As much as there is a heated debate in the United States surrounding the lack of RCS support in iMessage, Apple is apparently unwilling to collaborate with Google.
That’s because, despite the campaigns and even the appeal of some users, the Cupertino company would rather sell a new iPhone than working to make iMessage compatible with RCS technology.
Asked about the matter, Apple CEO Tim Cook was direct.
When The Verge journalist said he can’t send videos to his mom because iMessage doesn’t support RCS, Cook responded with a “buy your mom an iPhone”.
The answer was given during the press conference held after the presentation of the iPhone 14.
As much as the Apple CEO’s intention is to create a moment of relaxation at the conference, the answer is revealing and makes it very clear that the Cupertino company is not so worried about Google’s provocations.
Unlike Brazil, where WhatsApp rules, in the US most people still use the good old SMS to chat. By adopting RCS, Android’s messaging app is much more complete, but communication with iPhones has become somewhat disappointing because Apple doesn’t use RCS.
It is worth remembering that Apple also does not want to bring the iMessage application to Android. Therefore, everything indicates that the impasse must continue to exist and disturb the lives of users.
