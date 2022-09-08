Apple would rather sell an iPhone than use RCS in iMessage, reveals Tim Cook

As much as there is a heated debate in the United States surrounding the lack of RCS support in iMessage, Apple is apparently unwilling to collaborate with Google.

That’s because, despite the campaigns and even the appeal of some users, the Cupertino company would rather sell a new iPhone than working to make iMessage compatible with RCS technology.

Asked about the matter, Apple CEO Tim Cook was direct.

When The Verge journalist said he can’t send videos to his mom because iMessage doesn’t support RCS, Cook responded with a “buy your mom an iPhone”.

The answer was given during the press conference held after the presentation of the iPhone 14.