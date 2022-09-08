AppleCare+ now covers unlimited repairs

THE apple took advantage of the launch of the line iPhone 14 to update, also, some rules of the AppleCare+ silently. as noticed by MacRumorsthe company no longer imposes a two-repair-per-year limit on its products, expanding coverage to infinite incidents.

This new rule takes effect from today and includes both users who pay for the service monthly and those who chose to purchase two years of protection by paying at once. In addition to iPhones, this new term also applies to Apple Watches, iPads and macs — in all protection plans, worth noting.

To highlight the change, Apple has added a banner at the top of its dedicated AppleCare+ page that explains the change. As the service has international coverage (although it cannot be purchased in all countries), the same message can also be seen in countries such as France, Australia, the UK and more.

For iPhones 14, AppleCare+ starts at $9 a month or $180 for two years of coverage. If you also want protection from theft and loss, the service costs $11.50 monthly or $250 for two years.

If you’re thinking about subscribing to AppleCare+, know that we’ve already published a tutorial on how to do it here in Brazil or Portugal — with the help of our partner Nomad.

Very welcome news, isn’t it?!