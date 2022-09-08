Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis surf at Santa Barbara Beach, California – Who

+



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis surfed off Santa Barbara beach (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed the Labor Day holiday in the United States, celebrated this week, cooling off on the beach. The couple was clicked alone, without the children, Dimitri and Wyattin the Santa Barbara region of California.

On the tour, Ashton and Mila took the opportunity to show their surfing skills and, with boards, had fun in the sea. The actor wore shorts to take a shower, while the actress opted for a specific jumpsuit.

The two, who met on the set of the series That 70s Show, recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Ashton was previously in a relationship with Demi Moore and married her in 2005, while Mila dated Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to 2011.

Weight loss and autoimmune disease

Recently, Ashton, 44 years old, revealed how many pounds he has lost in the midst of preparing to run the New York marathon in the United States. The race takes place in November and will cover about 42 kilometers.

“The biggest physical change was the muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body. I lost about 12 kilos,” he told the ETadding that “my wife [Mila Kunis] It’s been super supportive.”

Kutcher will run the marathon after revealing that two years ago he suffered severe vasculitis. The autoimmune disease left him without the ability to see, hear and walk.

The actor explained that it took him about a year to regain his senses again. Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow.