At 14, Brie Larson had a small role in her favorite Rom-Con

At 14, Brie Larson was an emo girl – and I mean that literally. Sure, she was feeling it all at once, but she was also participating in emo culture: ceremonially painting her eyelids black, cutting up magazines on her bedroom floor, and listening to “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” (Banger.) She felt, unmistakably, that no one understood her. She wasn’t the archetypal weird neighbor, the maniacal pixie dream girl, or the high school Regina George. No, she was just Brie, a dreamer obsessed with creating art who had a seemingly unattainable goal of becoming a great actress. Everything seemed out of reach.

And then the impossible happened: she was released 13 Continuing 30, as a member of the Six Chicks. But Larson was living a double life, so to speak. On screen, she played the member of a clique. Outside, she longed for community.

Nearly 20 years later, Larson took that desire and channeled it into his craft. She has learned to give in to her emotions, an act she sees as liberating and “honoring her younger self”. At 32, she is the Oscar-winning actress she once dreamed of becoming, leading bedroom for Captain Marvel. This fall, she is also an executive producer Growing, a Disney+ docuseries, which premieres September 8, and follows a cast of real-life teens who navigate adolescence through a deeply vulnerable and confessional lens.

“Adolescence is so incredibly cinematic,” she tells Bustle. “You not only feel things, but you to allow feeling things in a way that adults don’t think is good.” She thinks that many adults could take lessons from today’s teenagers. “You don’t have to hold everything inside you,” she says. “You are free.”

Below, Larson talks about feeling like an outsider, hormones, and Death Cab for Cutie.

“I felt like I was the only person in the world who didn’t fit in.”

Take me back to when you were 14. How would you describe your adolescence?

When I was 14, I felt different from everyone else. I was a loner. I felt completely misunderstood, so I isolated myself. I struggled to be insecure about how I looked. I had anxiety and depression. I felt like I was the only person in the world who didn’t fit in, but I learned to channel [all of those feelings] in creating art.

So, as a teenager, did you ever feel like acting gave your life more meaning?

Ever. Art has always been my path. I wrote songs. I acted. I made collages. Art helped me understand what was going on inside of me.

At 14, you also appeared in 13 Continuing 30. Did you identify more with Jenna Rink or Six Chick?

I didn’t identify with anything at that moment. I think that was part of the struggle. I was auditioning to play kids in middle school and high school, and they were clichéd roles. The girl next door who is messy and misunderstood, or the popular girl. And I always ended up auditioning for both, but [felt like] none.

Do you believe that “mean girls” are often misunderstood?

It doesn’t matter who you are: no one escapes this period of time. we all have to pass [growing up]. The question is how quickly you can metabolize this process. Hormones come in, then thoughts, and you’re taken on this ride.

What do you do in your everyday life to connect with your inner teenager?

I’m so lucky [because] my job is to excite. I told my mother I wanted to be an actor when I was very little. I started auditioning when I was 7. So if I’m on set and acting, I’m honoring that 7-year-old.

I wanted to be a writer since I was 8 years old! Every time I sit down to write, I’m writing to that 8-year-old. What do you think 14-year-old Brie would think if she saw you today?

I don’t think she would be able to understand my life. I mean, it felt so impossible. All of it! I wanted so badly to be an artist, an actor. There were so many reasons for me to believe this would never happen, and I went beyond, beyond, beyond what I thought was possible. And I still have more time.

Everything seems so impossible when you’re a teenager. You feel everything so potent. Every day is the end of the world or the best day of your life. As you got older, did those emotions start to feel quieter?

Not. My intuition only got stronger as I got older. It’s a big part of my job: being in tune with a scene partner, being in tune with my needs. I just feel all day! But the maturity of these emotions is part of what makes Growing so vulnerable to watch.

Was there an age when you were obsessed with transforming as a teenager?

No, but I was very obsessed with turning 30. [and] I didn’t have good feelings about leaving my 20s. I had so many people saying to me, “Oh, your 30s are the best,” and I was like, “What? They look terrible.” I wanted to keep holding on to my 20s. I wanted to identify myself [my youth]. But I realized now that the weather is good. If you can be present in it, appreciate it and see it for what it is, time can be a wonderful thing.

Is there a song that instantly transports you back to your teenage years?

There are a lot of Arcade Fire songs. Or Death Cab for Cutie. I was a super moody teenager. I was, like, in my room, drawing my eyeliner, listening to Bright Eyes, scrapbooking.

And the posters on the walls?

I had their posters. I made collages. I was painting all my walls. Lyrics to songs I connected with. But not now. I’m not there anymore.

Do you still listen to this song?

Now I’m like, “I’d rather hear Harry Styles.”

It’s so nice that today’s teens have Harry Styles.

Right? I don’t need to go back to that dark place.

What do you think teens mostly worry about in 2022? What do they want adults to know?

Pressure. College pressure. Pressure to be perfect. Pressure to act in a certain way. Pressure to know who they want to be. And they’re being told what classes to take, what grades to take, what extracurriculars and public service to do, all to have the perfect resume, go to the best college, and be prepared for the rest of their lives.

But when you’re a teenager, you’re too young to know your desires. You’re barely learning to deal with what’s going on internally and at school. So I think we need to give our young people a break.

You are always growing. At any age.

They look at us, thinking we’re walking like, “I know what’s going on.” But I have no idea what’s going on! Never ends. So if we can be as clear as possible that we’re still figuring out, and that it’s a journey, and that the best you can do is just be honest, we’d be doing pretty well.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.