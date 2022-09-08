Atlético fans list “urgent departures” for 2023; see names

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

Atlético remains without a win at home under the command of Cuca. In the fourth, Galo drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino, wasting the chance to touch the front pack. The result turned out to be bad for the team’s intentions to finish in the G4.

On the leaderboard, Galo is seventh with 40 points. They are three away from fourth place, but this disadvantage could increase depending on the games on the weekend. Extremely irritated by the team’s poor performance, Atlético fans presented a more robust list of dismissals.

Nacho Fernández, who was an important player in the 2021 titles, no longer enjoys the same prestige as before. On the contrary, the Argentine has been one of the main targets of the crowd. Off the pitch, football executive Rodrigo Caetano is yet another ‘persona non grata’.

See the repercussion

Let’s start dispensing #outside cuca

everson chicken bank

Mariano psychologist

Nathan sale

Alonso and Rever dismiss

Arana forget the cup

Ademir, Vargas and Sacha.PQP

Keno Sell https://t.co/SdnTlSctwF — Ricardo T. Guimaraes🏆🏆🏆⚽️🖤🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@ricardokek) September 7, 2022

Rodrigo Caetano, Mariano, Vargas, nacho, Guga, Alonso, Nathan, keno, sasha, Ademir, dodo, Jair managed to negotiate everything — Cássio Eduardo Pinheiro Silva (@CssioEduardoPi1) September 7, 2022

There’s no more, cuca CAN’T STAY FOR 23, shameless team, the crowd supported and the team playing poorly dnv. Out of cuca, reformulation for yesterday, Alonso, Mariano, everson, Allan, nacho, Jair, vargas, sasha. It has to change!!!! — Gabriel William (@Gabriel71561172) September 7, 2022

Let’s start thinking about #2023, @Athletic :#ForaCuca

Sumir c Réver and Mariano;

Borrow Jair, Vargas, Keno and Rafael;

Sell ​​Nathan;

Alonso will return to Europe.#Rooster — C🅰️RLOS 🅰️LMEIDA (@cpajunior) September 8, 2022

Reform at Atletico

Dissatisfied with the results of the current season, the board of Galo understands that the squad needs oxygenation for 2023. Internally, the club already discusses departures and arrivals to give a new face to the alvinegra squad.

For Jaeci Carvalho, it is increasingly clear that Atletico’s central problem is the players who do not perform as expected.

“Atletico’s problem wasn’t Turco Mohamed, it was the players. Sadly, I said: the players gave everything they could last season and they can’t do more this year. (…) I said this to Cuca. My feeling is that you shouldn’t go back. (…) Hulk, Zaracho, Nacho, Arana and co. can’t yield as much as they did last year. It’s that simple. These guys don’t make money anymore,” said Jaeci.

“Players no longer yield. Football is cyclical folks. And they won’t yield next time. (…) Atlético runs the risk of not being in the Libertadores in one of the greatest years of its history. It will be shameful. It’s the players’ fault, they’re not playing at all“, he points out.

According to Jaeci, it is more than urgent that Atlético make profound changes in the current squad, and uses Flamengo as an example, when it was parked with medallions since the departure of Jorge Jesus.

“I already said who the culprits are. It’s Hulk, Zaracho, Nacho, Arana…players who aren’t getting anything at all. That’s a fact, just don’t see who doesn’t want to. This is confirmed with each round. Players who made the most last year and can’t make more. Football is like that, it happened with Flamengo. In 2019 he won everything, in 2020 he was a failure and still managed to win the Brazilian, due to the incompetence of Sampaoli and Abel. In 2021, he won nothing”, concluded Jaeci.