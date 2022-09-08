Atltico: Arana takes hard entry in Mineiro and leaves field on stretcher

Arana left the lawn with a limp and could become an embezzlement at Atl
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Arana limped off the pitch and could become an embezzler at Atltico

Left-back Guilherme Arana could be another problem for Atltico. The player was hit hard by striker Carlos Eduardo, from Bragantino, in the 1-1 draw in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship, and left the pitch on a stretcher, with great difficulty to step on the ground.

Atltico’s medical department is getting more crowded with each game. The club did not count, against Bragantino, with defender Igor Rabello, midfielder Otvio, attacking midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Hulk and Alan Kardec. Zaracho also left the game against Bragantino in pain and should be reevaluated.

Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
