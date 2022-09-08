Brazil falls in global human development ranking; see list

Brazil has dropped its position and is now the 87th country in the world in human development. This is what the Human Development Report 2021/2022 released today by the UNDP (United Nations Development Program) points out.

In the document, Brazil appears with an HDI (Human Development Index) of 0.754, among 191 countries, registering a drop of three positions compared to 2020, when the country occupied the 84th place with 0.765.

The UN report cites a series of unprecedented crises, most notably the covid-19 pandemic, as the cause of a five-year setback in humanity’s progress and global potential for uncertainty.

The UNDP says the Human Development Index has dropped consecutively in two years, 2020 and 2021, for the first time since its creation 30 years ago.

See the top 10 countries in the UN rankings

Switzerland, Norway and Iceland remain at the top of the Human Development list, while South Sudan, Chad and Niger appear at the bottom.

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

hong kong, china

Australia

Denmark

Sweden

Ireland

Germany

Netherlands

Latin American countries in the UN ranking

The country that leads the ranking in South America is Chile, with an HDI of 0.855 in 42nd place. Then come Argentina, in 47th (0.842); Uruguay in 58th (0.809), Peru (84th, with 0.762), Brazil (87th) and Colombia (88th, with 0.752).

Chile (42nd)

Argentina (47th)

Costa Rica (58th)

Uruguay (58th)

Panama (61st)

Dominican Republic (80th)

Cuba (83rd)

Peru (84th)

Mexico (86th)

Brazil (87th)

Colombia (88th)

Ecuador (95th)

Paraguay (105th)

Bolivia (118th)

Venezuela (120th)

El Salvador (125th)

Nicaragua (126th)

Guatemala (135th)

Honduras (137th)

Haiti (163rd)

While some countries began to recover from the pandemic, many nations in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and the Caribbean had not yet recovered when a new crisis emerged: the war in Ukraine.

*With information from AFP.