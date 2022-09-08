Brazilian giant agrees to pay R$350,000 monthly salary for Rodinei and is close to signing the Flamengo full-back

At the end of his contract with Flamengo, the 29-year-old side Rodinei, who lives, with Dorival Jr, his best phase of his career, is very close to leaving Flamengo for another giant of Brazilian football, at zero cost, a since he will not have his contract renewed with the Rio de Janeiro club.

According to information from the portal ‘Sou Rubro-Negro de Coração’, Rodinei’s destiny tends to be the Atlético MG. After the journalist Vene Casagrande informed of the proposal of three years of contract of the Minas Gerais club, the source informs that the giant of Minas is willing to pay up to BRL 350 thousand per month to count on Rodinei in 2023.

Galo should announce the signing of Rodinei only for the year 2023, as the full-back is focused on finishing the season on a high with Flamengo. Right now, Rodinei is close to playing two finals with the red colors: Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

In addition to Galo, there are more interested in Rodinei, but it is the Minas Gerais club that advances to remove the player from Flamengo. Inter and Botafogo also monitor, but without proposals or anything like that. In Argentina, River can be a destination, but the financial issue must weigh.

wheeled

Rodinei has played for Flamengo since 2016, but he was only at his peak this year, especially after the arrival of Dorival Jr. On loan, he also had a great time with Internacional.