Bruno Rodrigues comments on Pezzolano’s ‘ear pull’ on Cruzeiro

photo: Publicity / Cruise Bruno Rodrigues said he intends to continue evolving at Cruzeiro Striker Bruno Rodrigues was charged by coach Paulo Pezzolano, who wants to see the winger evolve in some tactical aspects if he wants to maintain the good moment at Cruzeiro. The 25-year-old said he has been striving to improve every day at Raposa.

“Professor Paulo Pezzolano asks me a lot to attack and defend at the right moment, to learn, I’m new and I have to learn, I’ll always be available to the professor to learn,” he said.

Bruno Rodrigues says he intends to evolve to continue in the cruise in 2023 – he has a contract until the end of the next season. “I’m keeping the focus to go up Serie A, I appreciate the affection of Ronaldo, of professor Paulo, of the fans, I have to keep the intensity to be here next year and help Cruzeiro in the best way possible”.

The forward was passed over from the starting lineup by coach Paulo Pezzolano against Cricima. He only came on in the second half and still managed to make his mark. He scored the equalizing goal, at 45′.

“I’ve already talked to Bruno (Rodrigues) that I need him to be efficient for the team and to make different decisions, to be the most productive. I think he’s a great player, but I have to help him make decisions when he should go not one-on-one, playing backboards, kicking or rolling the ball. Today, every move he wants to go forward, he has courage, but he shouldn’t always go forward”, explained Pezzolano.

The Cruzeirense coach gave no clues if Bruno Rodrigues should return to the starting lineup against Operrio-PR, this Thursday (8/9), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B.

“He can start or enter the second half in the next games, but I need him to improve these details and be much more of a player than he is, because I think he can do it”, he concluded.