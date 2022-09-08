Cara Delevingne’s ‘Erratic’ Behavior At Recent Events Desperates Model Fans: ‘She Needs Help’ – Monet

+



Model and actress Cara Delevingne (Photo: reproduction)

Cara Delevingne again aroused the concern of her fans last week, when she was seen with behavior considered “erratic” during a trip to the United States.

Photos captured by paparazzi and published exclusively by the newspaper daily mail this Wednesday (7) show the 30-year-old model and actress walking only in her socks through an airport in Los Angeles. She, who arrived two hours late for her flight, was also seen swinging her legs out of a car, and “seemed nervous the entire time,” according to the report.

Already last week, Cara was photographed in the Californian city taking “drops of an unknown liquid” and “smoking something”, according to the British vehicle. A person from the famous group of friends explained that her appearance in recent days is due to her exhaustion: the model spent days partying at Burning Man, a counterculture festival that is organized annually in a desert in the US state of Nevada.

Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Photo: reproduction)

Cara Delevingne returned to the Burning Man festival, which she participated in in 2016, in August 2022 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

“She had just spent days in the desert – she wasn’t eating much and looked disheveled because she hasn’t had time to shower yet,” the source explained. a good group around her. Her sister, Poppy, was at the festival with her. She wasn’t alone.”

The insider added to daily mail: “Burning Man isn’t full of hamburger vans like other festivals. You throw everything you need into a trailer and that’s what you get to live with while you’re there. Everything works on a barter system.”

In any case, fans have grown desperate over Cara’s recent photos, suspecting that she may be facing some mental health issue.

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala 2022 (Photo: getty)

Cara Delevingne at the event in Cannes (2022) (Photo: Getty Images)

“My heart goes out to Cara Delevingne. Mental health is very important. I hope she is doing well and I hope she gets help.” said a Twitter user. “I don’t think she’s been doing well lately,” he responded another person.

“This is so sad, it’s clear she needs help” stated another netizen.

“My God, horrible to see people wasting away like this”, said one more.

An admirer of Cara also pointed out on the social network that the actress and model has already been diagnosed with dyspraxia, a neurological disorder that makes the patient have difficulties coordinating body movements (the British woman opened up about this issue in an interview with the Vogue American in 2015).

“Apparently Cara was diagnosed with dyspraxia, which is a condition that affects physical coordination. How did no one know about this? Everyone is always making fun of her saying how she can’t keep her own and all, but the woman struggles with issues. of physical movements”

The model and actress Cara Delevingne (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

in may, dude had already alarmed fans for a series of photos and videos of her at the Billboard Music Awards. On the awards red carpet, the model interfered in a photo shoot of Megan Thee Stallion, throwing a sash of the rapper’s outfit up several times. After that, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress drew attention by her faces and mouths when talking to Megan and Doja Cat inside the auditorium (see the videos below).

The model explained her behavior later, in an interview with American presenter Jimmy Fallon. “I was in Vegas with friends. I really wanted to see [Megan Thee Stallion] play and she asked me to go with her,” he said. “I didn’t know I was going to sit down or do anything, I thought I was just going to see her sing. She had a speech to give because she was winning an award, so I was helping her perform her lines.”

About messing with her friend’s dress on the red carpet, Cara explained that she just wanted to make the piece more flowy for the photos the rapper was doing: “I was helping her and I did it. I was like, ‘Yeah girl!’ giving her a hype”.

Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

The Brit also said that her behavior considered effusive is normal. “I was making the most of it, but people thought it was a little weird,” she said. “People thought I was a little weird, but that’s me. I’m not ashamed.”

So far, Cara Delevingne has not commented on the articles recently published by the newspaper. daily mail.