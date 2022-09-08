Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy for voice acting in “What if” – Unknown Facts

Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy last Saturday (04/09) for voicing T’Challa, the Black Panther, in the animation “What if…?”. The actor passed away in 2020 from colon cancer.

“Chad would be honored and I am honored on your behalf. When I heard that Chad had been nominated, I started thinking about everything that was going on in the world and our world and I was so in awe of his commitment and dedication. And what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and the world, but also something new,” said the actor’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Chadwick Boseman was up against Jessica Walter (Archer), F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park) and Jeffrey Wright (also from What if…?).

‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman Receives ‘Disney Legend’ Title

It was recently announced that Chadwick Boseman will receive the title of “Disney Legend” at the D23 Expo for his work on the movie “Black Panther”. The award is intended “to an individual who has made outstanding contributions” to the company’s legacy.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 9 and will also kick off Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, which turns a century in October 2023.

“For nearly a century, Disney has entertained and inspired people around the world. I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we’ve got in store for our 100th anniversary and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives,” wrote Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement. a press release.

In addition to Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell, Anthony Anderson, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Ellen Pompeo and other celebrities will be honored at the ceremony hosted by Tamron Hall.

Letitia Wright Says “Black Panther 2” Is A Homage To Boseman

In addition to the Disney tribute, according to actress Letitia Wright that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

“We honor him by committing to this story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise. We commit daily to working hard, regardless of the circumstances we face. And we face a lot of circumstances!” the actress told Variety in May of this year.

The actress added that the film is a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman and that the work is full of emotional scenes and some difficult situations.

“But we came together as a team and poured it all into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

Sequel without Chadwick Boseman

Already in July, Daniel Kaluuya, interpreter of W’Kabi in Black Panther (2018) spoke about the continuation of the film without Chadwick Boseman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya talked about the time he made Black Panther with Boseman. The actor explained how he had an “amazing” experience working with his former co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and how he sees a difficulty in a continuation of the film without the protagonist.

“If I said something, people would be really disappointed. That’s how I feel about it. People will be disappointed. They don’t want to be pampered,” the actor said in the interview. “They are surprised by whatever happens. That’s what was amazing about the first [filme do Pantera Negra].”

Soon after, he added: “Seeing him act in the first one, knowing what I know, knowing what everybody else does. [agora sabe], you just look at it in a different stratosphere. As a character, as a human being. I mean…”

