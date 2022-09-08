Chile: Boric reforms the government after plebiscite – 06/09/2022 – World

In a confusing ceremony marked by the delay attributed to a controversial appointment that was ultimately unconfirmed, Chilean President Gabriel Boric promoted the first ministerial reform of his term, on the eve of completing six months in office. In all, there were six exchanges, which mark a shift to the center-left, with more technical names and that raise the average age of the ministry.

Activist colleague and political partner of the president, Giorgio Jackson, 35, left the strategic post of secretary general of the presidency and assumed a second-line post, in the Ministry of Social Development. Another important change was the departure of Izkia Siches, 36, from the Interior — she will initially not have another management position.

The now ex-minister was a key player in Boric’s election campaign last year and won deference at Tuesday’s ceremony. After reading her decree of departure, the president left his pulpit and went to embrace her; she then returned to her seat in tears.

Siches will be replaced by Carolina Tohá, 57. A member of the center-left PPD party and former mayor of Santiago, the politician is the daughter of José Tohá, former Minister of Interior and vice-president of the government of Salvador Allende (1970-1973). ). The position is considered the most important in the cabinet because, in Chile, it is the first in the line of succession to the president.

The ceremony was delayed on Monday because, at first, Nicolás Cataldo, from the Communist Party, was expected to be appointed undersecretary of the Interior, a position to which the “carabineros” – Chilean police forces respond. The opposition reacted quickly, circulating old Cataldo tweets against the institution.

An hour later, already in the midst of the delay in the announcements, the appointment was canceled, and the socialist Manuel Monsalve will remain in office.

In addition to the delay, there were student protests in front of La Moneda Palace. The demonstrations, which mainly called for more resources for education and the convening of a new Constituent Assembly, were dispersed by police with tear gas and water jets.

As the names of the new ministers were announced, gas could be smelled from inside the government headquarters.

In place of Jackson at the General Secretariat came the socialist Ana Lya Uriarte, 60, who was former president Michelle Bachelet’s chief of staff (2014-2018). For the energy ministry, Boric chose Diego Pardow, from his party, Convergence Social; in Science, will enter Silvia Díaz, also from the center-left PPD.

Finally, the change in Health favored a more technical name, that of the doctor with specialization in epidemiology Ximena Aguilera, who carries the experience of having been a consultant for the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Changes of cabinet are always hard. This was dramatic, but necessary, in what is one of the most difficult political moments to face,” Boric said in an official statement in the palace courtyard, before taking a photo in front of the new ministry.

The obvious reference is to the result of last Sunday’s referendum (4), in which Chilean voters rejected the proposed new Constitution by 62% to 38%. Although Boric did not openly campaign for the text’s approval, the figures were seen as a defeat for the administration, since the change in the Charter was one of the engines of the governing political coalition and an essential part of its campaign for the presidency.

“The historical processes that generate great changes are long-term, they do not happen overnight. We cannot forget this lesson from history”, said the president this Tuesday, when commenting on the consultation. “Setbacks always occur in long processes. Let’s listen to the voice of the people and walk with the people.”

Even with the changes, Boric keeps his promise of having a cabinet with more gender diversity: in all, there are 15 women and 9 men on the team.

The defeat of the government, which resulted in these exchanges, also intensified negotiations on what to take next with the victory of the Tailings. This Monday (5) there should have been a meeting of Boric with the opposition parties, to seek an agreement that forwards a new proposal for a constitutional process to Congress. The meeting, however, ended up adjourned and will have a new date yet to be announced.

In spite of the subtitles linked to the right having said, still on the night of the plebiscite, that they were committed to writing a new Constitution, they asked for more time to present their proposal to the president.