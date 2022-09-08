Christian Bale’s Batman Replaces Pattinson in Scary Fan Art

Stunning DC fan art reimagines three scenes from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, seamlessly editing Christian Bale’s Dark Knight over Robert Pattinson’s.

Stunning DC fan art reimagines scenes from the Batman replacing Robert Pattinson’s Batman with Christian Bale’s. Earlier this year, director Matt Reeves put his own dark and gritty spin on this beloved comic book hero, skipping the origin story and taking audiences straight into Batman’s second year as Gotham’s protector. The film saw Pattinson play the Dark Knight while Zoë Kravitz starred alongside him as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

the Batman was met with an incredibly warm reception at the box office, with audiences and critics praising Pattinson for his performance, despite the actor being largely underrated by fans prior to the film’s release. Pattinson joins the star-studded cast who have taken on the role of Batman, including Michael Keaton and George Clooney, as well as Bale, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s epic. The dark Knight trilogy. Not only are these films beloved for their immense production value and rich storytelling, but Bale is often praised as one of the most faithful iterations of the Batman and Bruce Wayne comics.

Now a fan has reimagined Bale’s hero in Reeves the Batman. Shared on Instagram by artist @venomhologythis fantastic art sees Bale perfectly edited in three shots by Reeves the Batman, with Bale’s Batsuit now in place of Pattinson. The artwork was immediately flooded with likes and comments that praised the artist for how realistic the images looked. Check out the art below:

After the huge success of the BatmanReeves is currently in the process of writing the script for the batman 2, though little is known about the long-awaited sequel at this point. Pattinson is set to reprise his role, as is Kravitz, with many hoping to see the batman 2 tackle another classic Batman comic book story after the original was inspired Year one and The Long Halloween. With all eyes on the Batman character once again, audiences expressed their hopes of seeing Bale return to the role one day, with the actor previously stating that he wouldn’t rule out a return – as long as the right person asked.

While the Batman and The dark Knight The trilogy naturally shares some similarities, given the shared source material, the films are almost entirely different when it comes to telling a Batman story. So it’s interesting to see Bale in Pattinson’s shoes in these images. With Bale’s Batman story having been brought to a satisfying conclusion in The Dark Knight Rises, audiences are unlikely to see Bale dress up again in the near future. While this art offers a glimpse into what Bale’s Batman could look like under a different director, it’s fair to say that Pattinson has established himself as a more than worthy successor to that iconic role.

Source: @venomhology/Instagram