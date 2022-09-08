Corinthians updates the situation of nine players in the medical department; see each case | Corinthians

Corinthians health and performance consultant Bruno Mazziotti explained the players’ situations in the club’s medical department. Timão returns to the field on Sunday, against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

The physiotherapist commented on the situation of nine athletes who are absent due to different types of problems – Paulinho, who is recovering from knee surgery, was out. Renato Augustoone of the names that most worries the fans, had a satisfactory progression according to the professional.

– Renato always brings this curiosity about his condition. He is an athlete in perfect condition for high performance football. He had this episode of a foul that he took against Fluminense, he evolved positively for the game against Bragantino, he played 80 minutes, then the repercussion was no longer good – said Mazziotti.

– Here we have the decision to weigh between the benefit and the risk that the athlete runs. Automatically, if the athlete runs more risks than benefits, both in terms of performance on the fields or in training, we make the decision to remove the athlete and work separately and individually. That’s what happened to him, so that the athlete doesn’t stay out longer, we took him out to follow an individualized work. We have the possibility of starting to integrate Renato from this week with the group, then we will see the next step of evolution. It’s not a relapse (injury), it’s not the calf we’ve recently recovered. There was bad luck, but his progression is satisfying.

Another embezzlement in the offensive sector is the young addonwhich has also been showing, according to the professional, an evolution.

– Adson stopped two and a half weeks ago due to pain in the inguinal region. It is a pain in the region near the abdomen, near the adductor. We did the work with him, and he’s been recovering. He has a different physical condition than the others.. He’s young, he went up about two years ago, so we need to keep track of athletes with his physical characteristics. He’s been evolving well.

Another player who has suffered from injuries this season is Fagner. He has already had a sprained ankle, thigh problems and felt pain again in the last match, against Inter. Mazziotti explained the condition of the right-back.

– Fagner evolved well too. He presented a contracture zone after the game against Bragantino. He went to the game out of necessity, as we had Rafa in the process of recovery, and he didn’t react so positively to the game recently against Inter. We’ve been working with him, and he’s given a great response.

Fagner’s fellow position, only on the left side, Lucas Piton was absent over the weekend due to swelling in the right thigh.

– He had a trauma in the game against Bragantino. A severe trauma, which had a bad impact on us, and this edema brought a certain risk of putting the athlete on the field. He could develop a behavioral syndrome. Then we had more work of clinical and functional recovery. The athlete showed a lot of evolution this week, he has already started to develop the transition work. The result was great. We will integrate him from tomorrow, already with the group, following the progression phase so that we can count on him in the next games.

And the problems follow on the side. Rafael Ramos, Portuguese player, is another absence. Mazziotti highlights the fact that the athlete has joined the European season with the Brazilian one and explains his situation.

– Rafa is an athlete who arrived for us this year, after a year and a half of season. He is adding a year and a half to the season, which brings wear and tear. We have been constantly monitoring so that this situation does not occur. Unfortunately it did. It wasn’t a recurrent injury, but a subsequent one he had, of small magnitude, which is good news.. We hope to get him back as soon as possible.

Raul Gustavo and Robson Bamboo they are the defenceless duo. The first presented an injury against Atlético-GO, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, went to the match against Flamengo, but suffered a sprain in training. The second is already close to training with the group.

– Raul presented, since the game against Atlético-GO, an adductor injury there. We came to work with Raul, he plays the game against Flamengo, then he has a problem with a sprain in training, the imponderable happens in football. And then Raul shows a very good evolution of the injury he had in the adductor, which already had a history, and as he has a low load profile in the last two months, we need to have the responsibility to weigh this and make the decision to assertive way. It evolves into the individualized transitionthen it goes to the partial phase with the group, and then we have another week, maybe, in this phase partially with the group to fully release.

– Bamboo presented a complaint in the rectus femoris muscle of the left leg. We automatically worry because it is a muscle that is very requested in the demands of training and games. We hold him a little. It’s a difficult period for the club, I understand, but we have to take care of our health. He showed a great evolution, starts to integrate the work with the team, and the trend is the same recovery process as Piton.

Maycon, who suffered a fracture in two parts of the foot, is living a complicated recovery, but moving forward. The midfielder is already doing strength training, with loads, but Mazziotti says it is necessary to go with responsibility.

– The Maycon has been evolving well. We have been following the criteria of radiological exams, especially tomography, which helps us in decision making. It has been presenting calcification in the fracture, which we call complex, in two areas of the foot. Due to the fatality of the game, since we never encourage the athlete not to compete at that level, that’s what we want. Unfortunately it happened, so we have to respect the deadlines.

– Our goal is to speed up recoveries, never rush. It’s a big difference. Rushing you work without responsibility and discretion, moving forward is with a lot of discretion and scientific basis. He advances already putting on weight, an important moment. When you move forward without pain, safely, we put it in the performance part, the transition phase, then we deliver. We have two weeks, ten days, for how he reacts to this weight load. We have one more exam to do, let’s wait if the result will be what we expect in this last follow-up phase – he added.

The return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, against Fluminense, will be played next Wednesday, the 15th, at Neo Química Arena. The steering wheel will remain in doubt until then.

Finally, the health professional updated the situation of Junior Moraesa striker hired for Ukrainian football this season, but who has suffered from different problems and has only 17 games for Timão.

– Junior, I’ll bring the responsibility of your case to me. I’ve had the opportunity to see him perform in Europe for years, I know how much he can deliver. He had a very serious injury last year, he had major surgery, and that’s important to point out. People imagine that recovery is quick, but no, there is a period of adaptation and relearning. He is technically qualified and delivers on a daily basis.

– I know exactly what has to be done with him to bring him to the highest level. Then we will have an athlete at his level so that he can help, not only this year, but especially next season. I take responsibility for myself because I know how much he is suffering for not delivering the football he knows how to play. We will improve the athlete’s functional condition, so that these corrections have an effect in the medium and long term.

