Credit card remains the most common type of debt among Brazilians; see tips to use it without falling into default | Economy

The number of indebted families reached, in August, 79% of the total households in the country, informed the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) this Monday (5). For this indicator, the Consumer Indebtedness and Delinquency Survey (Peic) considers debts due on post-dated checks, credit cards, overdrafts, store booklets, payroll-deductible loans, personal loans, car and house payments.

Credit cards continue to be the main type of indebtedness, with 85.3% in August, the same proportion as in July, but 3.5 percentage points lower than in April, since when it has been falling.

The use of retailers’ own booklets and cards has grown as a form of credit in recent months, to the detriment of purely financial instruments. In the last four months, indebtedness in booklets rose 1.8 percentage points, reaching 19.8%.

To avoid default, Serasa specialists advise credit card users to analyze their financial lives and reorganize all their expenses.

Check below the tips from serasa to avoid or get out of default: