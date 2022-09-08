Credit card remains the most common type of debt among Brazilians; see tips to use it without falling into default | Economy

The number of indebted families reached, in August, 79% of the total households in the country, informed the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) this Monday (5). For this indicator, the Consumer Indebtedness and Delinquency Survey (Peic) considers debts due on post-dated checks, credit cards, overdrafts, store booklets, payroll-deductible loans, personal loans, car and house payments.
Credit cards continue to be the main type of indebtedness, with 85.3% in August, the same proportion as in July, but 3.5 percentage points lower than in April, since when it has been falling.
The use of retailers’ own booklets and cards has grown as a form of credit in recent months, to the detriment of purely financial instruments. In the last four months, indebtedness in booklets rose 1.8 percentage points, reaching 19.8%.
To avoid default, Serasa specialists advise credit card users to analyze their financial lives and reorganize all their expenses.
Check below the tips from serasa to avoid or get out of default:
- Care with the number of credit cards: there is no limit or ideal number of credit cards. The important thing is to know how to use the cards to better manage your financial life;
- See if there is a need to have more cards: if you have multiple credit cards, it is important to understand the need to use each card, the costs involved (annuity, for example) and the ability to pay more than one invoice;
- Pay attention to expiration dates: to ensure that the name is not negatived, pay the card on time. Thus, it increases your credibility in the market and you get better interest and longer installments to carry out your projects;
- Use government benefits: take advantage of the receipt of extra income, such as the 13th and the FGTS Emergency Saque, to pay off debts;
- Inform yourself: Is important always monitor the status of your CPF and use services such as Serasa Limpa Nome to pay off your debts with special discounts, which can reach 90%. How to know if CPF is negative
- Write down all your expenses: Be aware of your own budget. This tip may seem too basic, but it’s very important to keep the month’s finances in full organization;
- use the 50/30/20 rule for splitting your debts: 50% for essential expenses (such as rent, food, basic bills), 30% for variable expenses (credit card, leisure, etc) and 20% for emergency reserve.