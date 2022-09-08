Cruzeiro welcomes Operrio and tries to get back on the winning path in Serie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro has support from fans again in a duel against Operrio-PR Cruzeiro will have, this Thursday (8), another opportunity to get back on the path of winning in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The celestial team receives Operrio, from Ponta Grossa-PR, from 9:30 pm, in Mineiro.

Raposa’s last victory was against Nutico, on August 26, at Independência, for the 26th round. On that occasion, the celestial team won 4-0. Since then, they tied with Sampaio Corra by 1-1, at Castelo, in So Lus (MA), and with Cricima, also by 1-1, in Mineiro.

Another objective of Cruzeiro is to leave the condition of “virtual” classified in the next edition of Series A to guarantee mathematical access. Today, the team led by Paulo Pezzolano has 59 points – nine more than the vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than the Londrina, 5th place, first club outside the G4.

In the stands, Cruzeiro will once again be pushed by its fans. Until the last partial released by the club, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), more than 45 thousand tickets had already been sold in advance. The expectation that the public will once again exceed 50 thousand people at the Gigante da Pampulha.

On the field, Pezzolano needs to overcome challenges. Starting in 26 of Cruzeiro’s 28 games in Srie B, Neto Moura received the third yellow card and had to be suspended. Rafa Silva, who constantly enters during matches, will also be out because he was sent off against Cricima.

For Neto’s vacancy, Pezzolano has a number of options. The two most likely are the return of Willian Oliveira or the lineup of Pablo Siles. Thus, Filipe Machado would be moved to fulfill a role in a slightly more advanced position in the field.

If the Uruguayan opts for a player with characteristics more similar to those of Neto, Pedro Castro will be chosen. Fernando Canesin could also be an alternative, but the player was not listed for the match.

Other news may appear in the offensive sector. The trio formed by Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Edu can be undone. Jaj and Bruno Rodrigues, who spoke during the week about the possibility of starting in the starting 11, are highly rated with coach Paulo Pezzolano.

“The expectation is very good, with a full house once again. As for the title issue, Professor Paulo leaves everything open. I’ll be available whenever I need it. Not just me, but like everyone else. are working to perform the best in training”, guaranteed shirt 9.

worker-PR

Driven by the 1-0 victory over Londrina, in the last round, Operrio will seek another triumph in order to leave the Serie B relegation zone. Today, Fantasma is in 18th place, with 30 points.

With practically all the pieces available, coach Matheus Costa will have to repeat the squad from the last game.

On the bench, however, the people of Paraná will have a shortage. Forward Felipe Garcia, sent off in the match against Londrina, will serve an automatic suspension.

CRUISE X OPERRIO-PR

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Willian Oliveira (Pablo Siles), Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Jaj (Luvannor or Daniel Jr), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu. Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

worker-PR

Vanderlei; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reni and Fabiano; Rafael Choro, Fernando Neto and Javier Reina; Paulo Victor, Giovanni Pavani and Jr Brando. Coach: Matheus Costa

Reason: 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: September 8, 2022 (Thursday), at 9:30 pm

referee: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP)

assistants: Anderson Jos de Moraes Coelho (SP) and Amanda Pinto Matias (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)