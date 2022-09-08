Did you know? Nubank innovates and releases a new exclusive card for its customers; Look

O Nubank is the digital bank that grants the famous “roxinho”, one of the most requested credit cards by Brazilians. However, in addition to the traditional tool, fintech releases another card for a more exclusive audience.

Nubank Ultraviolet It has all the features and advantages of a black card offered by other financial institutions. It is issued under the Mastercard Black brand and one of its differentials is the cashback on all purchases, which yields 200% of the CDI.

Advantages of the new Nubank Ultraviolet card

Check the list with the main advantages of the premium card from Nubank:

cashback instantaneous that does not expire, with automatic yield at 200% of CDI per year;

instantaneous that does not expire, with automatic yield at 200% of CDI per year; Free travel insurance;

Free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

Exclusive metal design without printed data, making the tool safer, accessed only through the digital bank application;

Monthly fee of R$ 49 free in cases where the monthly expenditure on the card is from R$ 5 thousand per month or R$ 150 thousand are invested in NuBank or Nu Invest.

Regarding the common cards, in the Gold or Platinum versions, they do not have monthly fees, but are international.

How to apply for an Ultraviolet card?

To apply for the card, the interested party must access the Nubank website and enter the waiting list. However, it is worth mentioning that there is no minimum income requirement.

That’s because, only after the person is called by the digital bank will their credit history be analyzed. If there is approval, an email and a message will arrive on the Nubank application.

Finally, to confirm the release of the credit card, simply access the application safely and quickly.

Nubank Ultravioleta cashback yield

Users of the Nubank Ultravioleta card can easily track cashback earnings through the financial institution’s application. The procedure is very quick, just follow the steps below:

Access the Nubank application; On the home screen, tap “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section; Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”; Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time; It will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, from the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.

When does it pay to have Nubank Ultraviolet?

For people who are interested in enjoying the benefits of the Mastercard Black line and who have monthly expenses of R$5 thousand service is advantageous, as well as individuals who have R$150 thousand saved. Nubank Ultraviolet is advantageous for these groups of people.

Customers who do not have monthly expenses of R$5 thousand or R$150 thousand invested must pay the monthly fee of R$49.90. This is due to the service cashback offered by Nubank Ultravioleta.

In view of this, according to the benefits offered, for people who spend less than R$5 thousand per month, Nubank Ultravioleta is only worth it in specific cases. People who travel by plane frequently and want to use the Mastercard Lounge. For those who want to have the benefits of the Black card, the service is worth it.

Some disadvantages of the new Nubank card

To join the Mastercard Black brand it is necessary to make the payment of some fees, plus a higher annuity. In the services of access to VIP Lounges, if the client is with a companion, payment so that he can also enjoy it becomes necessary. In addition, the customer is not allowed to have additional cards.

Nubank Ultravioleta’s annual fee is R$49.90 per month, totaling R$598.00 per year. If the user spends BRL 5,000 on average every three months, this monthly payment becomes free.

For users who have R$150,000 saved in their Nuconta or invested in Nuinvest, the annual fee is free. That is, the requirement of a high income to join the Nubank Ultraviolet it is not explicit.