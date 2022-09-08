Disney+ Day Celebrated with Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and More

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating Disney+ Day and if you’re interested in joining the Disney+ streaming service, great incentives have been presented to do so. If you are already a subscriber, you have received a lot of news to celebrate the day.

With content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, Disney+ has become an already highly popular name for fans of pop culture and if you want to discover the service, you can sign up for a month for just 1.99 euros, a 75% discount on the usual price. If you decide to stay, the price will rise to 8.99 euros from the second month.

But as the most important thing is to have news and appealing content, in addition to the existing catalogue, Disney+ received today a new episode of She-Hulk: The Lawyer and several Disney+ Day specials.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrived on the service two months after its theatrical release, allowing you to finally watch at home (or on the street, if you prefer) Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) latest film on a journey of self-discovery. However, the peace he seeks will be farther away when Gorr (Christian Bale) starts killing gods.

If you want more Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney presents you Marvel Studios United: Behind the Scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder. Here, Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson take you behind the scenes of the film to talk about its production.

For those who love these behind-the-scenes access and listening to the actors or producers talk in more detail about the scenes, you can also watch Obi-Wan: Return of a Jedi. Here, Lucasfilm takes you behind the scenes of the series to share more details about the production.

Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis is another big Disney+ Day debut and presents you with a new version of the famous story of a wooden puppet who dreamed of becoming a boy the series.

Among the Disney+ Day premieres you will also find Traveling Cars by Pixar, consisting of 9 episodes of about 13 minutes each, in this first season. Focused on Lightning McQueen and Mater, who follow a journey across the United States to find Mater’s sister.

We are growing is a “groundbreaking hybrid documentary series” about the triumphs and complexities of adolescence, TheEpic adventures with Bertie Gregory is National Geographic’s choice for this Disney+ Day, promising epic voyages, while BTS Live in Los Angeles it’s another concert in the service and designed to give music on this special day.

Andor: Disney+ Day Special is a special look at the service’s next major debut, a Lucasfilm production that will take you back into the Star Wars universe. This series is the fourth Star Wars series on the service and one of the big moments of the coming weeks.

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club is another strong highlight in this special day for Disney, a 4-minute short in which Lisa discovers, with the help of Disney villains, that being bad can be more fun than being a princess.