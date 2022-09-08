Dorival talks about Brazilian hegemony in Libertadores and projects Flamengo vs Athletico | Flamengo

Flamengo will play their third Libertadores final in four years. The 2-1 victory over Vélez Sarsfield, at Maracanã, sealed the classification. Rubro-Negro is undefeated in the competition, and coach Dorival Júnior highlighted the possibility of winning the title with the historic campaign.

There are 11 victories and a draw in this edition of Libertadores. If champion, Flamengo will lift the cup with the best campaign in the competition’s history.

– It’s important to have that possibility. We will work to confirm this. The match will be complicated and difficult, as it will be for Athletico. It’s another Brazilian final, it’s a very important hegemony. When we pay attention to South American competitions, Brazilian teams have improved in achievements. I’m happy, the moment is important for the club. But we have to work to conquer, which is the objective – commented Dorival in a press conference after the classification.

The Libertadores grand final is scheduled for October 29 and, once again, will be Brazilian. In red-black duels, Flamengo and Athletico face off in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Coach Dorival Júnior projected the confrontation and commented on the meeting with Felipão, Hurricane coach.

– Felipão is a reference for all of us. He was my coach. I have great affection and respect. In any country in the world he would be very recognized. He is one of the most successful not only in the country, but in the world. Facing it is not simple. We have to prepare much more, much better. We have to make a difference this year so we won’t be surprised. I hope we play the best game of the year-, he concluded in a press conference.

Meanwhile, Flamengo focuses on the Brazilian Championship, and faces Goiás, for the 26th round. The game takes place on Sunday at 19:00 in Serrinha. Rubro-Negro is the runner-up with 44, seven behind Palmeiras.

Chives are being trained on both sides. So as not to mess with Pedro too much, I changed the role of Cebolinha, who has been working on the right side. Coincidentally, when the exchange took place, it was when the equalizing goal took place.

Our markup did not fit in the first stage. In the second half, the attack changed a little. We played Cebolinha and Pedro inside. We were able to take back ownership, improve overall productivity, create a lot less and suffer less.

It is an important mark of any professional. There are 16 titles disputed and 11 won. None the size of Libertadores, but each one of them was a special moment in my career. This all prepared me for an opportunity like this. I’ve also helped with other achievements. Flamengo himself in 2018, which I qualified for the Libertadores in 2019. There was a moment like this missing. This moment has a personal issue for me, of course, but it is much bigger for Flamengo’s history. We will dedicate ourselves as much as possible to achieving both championship possibilities (Libertadores and Copa do Brasil).

Retrospective at CONMEBOL in 2022

I am very happy. In Ceará, we carried out an unprecedented campaign in Sul-Americana. I’m following up on Flamengo and giving Flamengo another opportunity to be in a final. Priceless. We will work hard, we will face a very difficult opponent. I have no doubt that it will be a match with a very high degree of difficulty. We will do everything to reach 90 minutes with the title. Few believed in Flamengo for a while. But we had everyone’s work, a lot of dedication. The possibility of a confirmed ending and we have one open. It has to be valued, recognized, and praised. But there are still ways to conquer. We have to work hard for this achievement.

