‘Dream job’: Japanese gets paid for doing nothing

Shoji Morimoto has what some see as a dream job: he gets paid for doing practically nothing.

Advertising

The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges ¥10,000 (US$71) per hour to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.

“Basically I rent. My job is to be where my clients want to be and not do anything in particular,” Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he had faced around 4,000 sessions in the last 4 years.

Morimoto now boasts around 250,000 followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his customers. About a quarter of them are old customers, including one who hired him 270 times.

His job took him to a park with a person who I wanted to play on the seesaw and he also smiled and waved through a train window to a complete stranger who wanted a farewell.

Doing nothing doesn’t mean Morimoto will do anything. He declined offers to help carry a refrigerator and go to Cambodia, and does not accept any requests of a sexual nature.

Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at an advertising company and was often scolded for “doing nothing.”

“I started to think what would happen if I offer my ability to “do nothing” as a service to customers,” he said.

The “companionship” business is now Morimoto’s only source of income, with which he supports his wife and child. Although he declined to reveal how much he earns per month, he said he meets with 1 or 2 clients per day. Before the pandemic, it was 3 to 4.

“People tend to think my ‘doing nothing’ is valuable because it’s useful (to others), but it’s good to actually do nothing. People don’t need to be helpful in a specific way,” he said.

Fonte: Devidscourse