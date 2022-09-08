Electronic lock for R$ 413 on AliExpress

Investing in security is never too much. And combining security with practicality is even better, especially when it is not necessary to spend a lot of money for it. At electronic locks are a good example of this. And not AliExpress, the Tuya brand has a 54% discount: only R$ 413.49.

The Tuya electronic lock can be installed on the door of your house, apartment or office. It has several features, for example: remote door opening and temporary password. In the case of the temporary password, it is a great alternative for relatives or friends. That way they don’t have to wait, just generate a password in the app and they can log in and out quickly.

In addition, the electronic lock also has the function of biometrics and shielding from electromagnetic interference, preventing forced opening. Finally, in the event of a power outage, there is a backup that assists in unlocking.

It is worth mentioning that, as this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer. The electronic lock is sent free of charge to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

