Elizabeth Holmes is in jail? Hulu ‘Dropout’ Subject Seeks Retrial

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes wants a renewal. The fallen Silicon Valley star asked for a retrial in a court case on Tuesday, arguing that one of the prosecution’s key witnesses now feels guilty about the role she played in his conviction.

But despite Holmes’ ongoing legal troubles, she is still a free woman – for now.

Holmes is currently on $500,000 bail but could face up to two decades behind bars. Earlier this year, she was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jurors believed Holmes “intentionally influenced investors” over the effectiveness of his tech startup’s blood testing equipment. His sentence is set for next month.

Criminal defense attorney Julie Rendelman said newsweek that it appears Holmes’ legal team is basing its request for a retrial on what it described as “newly discovered evidence”. It’s alleging that a key witness, Adam Rosendorff, showed up at Holmes’ home last month because he wanted to speak with her. Instead, Holmes’ partner Billy Evans opened the door.

The defense’s lawsuit alleges that Rosendorff told Evans that he did his best to answer questions honestly in court, but that the “government tried to make everyone look bad.” Rosendorff also reportedly admitted that he “felt he had done something wrong” during the trial and was having trouble sleeping.

But Rendelman isn’t so sure the claims represent crucial new evidence.

“Even if we assume that the statements were made, they seem to reflect perhaps a level of guilt feelings on the part of Rosendorff for his part in Holmes’ conviction. ” she said. “In addition, the defense had ample opportunity to cross-examine Rosendorff to highlight any areas in his testimony that they believed were unclear or misleading to the jury.”

Holmes’ still-developing story has already received the Hollywood treatment.

Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried stars in Hulu’s eight-part miniseries, the abandonment, which was released earlier this year to largely positive reviews. Seyfried shared his thoughts on Holmes’ next sentence during a recent issue of Varietyin actors about actors talk show.

“I know she’s doomed, it’s what she deserves,” she told actor Jared Leto. “And I also know, deep down inside, that there’s a space for her outside of this Theranos thing, outside of prison – if she goes to prison. Then she will go out and invent something new that will work. I don’t know if I’m the only person who feels that way.”

newsweek was unable to contact Rosendorff as of press time, but he declined the Associated Press’s request for comment, saying, “Do not contact me.”

newsweek contacted Holmes’ lead attorney for comment.