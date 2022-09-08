Emily Ratajkowski publicly acknowledges her split for the first time

ads

After remaining relatively silent about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski has finally opened up about the future of her love life in a social media post. On TikTok, the beloved model revealed that she was thinking about “dating and stuff” while talking about the negative effects of patriarchy. “Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of men taking women, like ‘conquering’ them. [or] ‘pulling them,’” she explained. “What I feel, as a single person recently who’s been thinking about dating and stuff, I’ve really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around that.”

While her statement was the first time she has actively referred to herself as a “single” with an interest in dating, Ratajkowski has opened up about her relationship status in other videos on her TikTok account. In August, she posted a video with the caption, “The only man I want in my bed is this 90-pound boy,” before panning for her dog. The “Gone Girl” star also raised eyebrows when she posted a duet that featured another TikTok user describing an “ugly” partner. “When he thinks he’s 10 because he pulled you, but you like ugly men,” said the user. In a follow-up comment, Ratajkowski wrote: “For legal reasons, this is a joke.” Only time will tell when the “iCarly” actress will return to the dating field.