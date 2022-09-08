Engineers develop new material capable of ‘thinking’; understand

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University in the United States, in collaboration with the US Air Force, have developed for the first time an integrated circuit in a malleable material, made of rubber polymers, capable of “thinking”.

The research published in the journal Nature, draws attention to innovations in the field of materials engineering. The construction of an integrated circuit in a material that is not semiconductor is a pioneer in the area.

It is also exceptional that the material, which is made of rubber, is able to distinguish between different degrees of mechanical pressure forces, and is able to identify each one. See the video.

According to the researchers, the created component is able to verify the forces that are around it, and calculate the best adaptive response to that stimulus.

The information is received and encoded in binary form in the material itself, with no need for any extra instrument for the task.

Making an analogy with the human body, Ryan L. Harne, lead scientist on the research, explains that “the soft polymer material acts like a brain that can receive digital sequences of information that are processed, resulting in new sequences of digital information that can control reactions.”

According to the researchers, this technology could be used on a wide range of fronts, such as search and rescue, infrastructure repairs, and bio-hybrid materials.

But this is just the beginning. Engineers want to develop a technique for the material to be able to recognize stimuli visually, and just as it is able to “think” a strategy when it is touched, it is able to react and dodge something that may come its way.

