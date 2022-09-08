Europe officially records the hottest summer in its history | World

The summer of 2022 in Europe was the hottest on record in the continent’s history, the European Union’s Copernicus Earth observation satellite program announced on Thursday.

Average temperatures, according to Copernicus records, were the “highest, for the month of August and for the whole summer”, and surpassed the records of 2021, which were the previous records, according to Copernicus.

August was the warmest month on the continent by a “considerable margin”, surpassing August 2021 by 0.4ºC.

The same temperature increase of 0.4ºC compared to 2021 was also recorded in June and July.

“An intense series of heat waves across Europe, combined with exceptionally dry conditions, led to a summer of extremes, with record-breaking temperatures, drought and wildfires in many parts of Europe,” explained Freja Vamborg, Scientific Director of the climate change surveillance system.

“The data shows that not only did we have record temperatures in August in Europe, but throughout the entire summer, and that the previous record was only one year old.”

The Copernicus program uses a series of satellites called Sentinels. The first of them was released in 2014.

Europe is also facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent on alert.

The European Drought Observatory’s August report indicates that 47% of Europe is on alert, with a clear deficit in soil moisture, and 17% on alert, where vegetation is affected by lack of moisture.

The river Rhine, in Germany, is at compromising levels for the flow of production from central Europe to the port of Rotterdam. According to economists, the interruption could reduce Germany’s GDP by up to 0.5 percentage point for the year.