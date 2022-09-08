Everything we know about the Google Pixel Watch, which arrives October 6

Google prepares to enter the lucrative smart watch market: The Google Pixel Watch is expected to be announced on October 6 at the annual Made By Google event. In the same presentation, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cell phones (the line is not marketed in Brazil) will be revealed, as well as new gadgets from the Nest line, for smart homes.

On the same date, the launches will go on sale on Google’s virtual store and in physical stores in the New York area, where the event will take place.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro had already had a preview released in May, during another company conference, Google I/O. At the time, it was also confirmed that smartphones will run Android 13. The system will have, among other novelties, a new digital wallet and better integration between devices.

The official announcement of the Pixel Watch, at an event in May Image: Playback/Google

What we already know about the Pixel Watch

O pixel watchthe first smart watch from Google, will feature functions from the fitbit to monitor physical activity and health. According to the company’s statement, it will work integrated with smartphones pixel and Android, in addition to connecting with Pixel headphones buds Pro and Pixel buds A-Series.

The product will be shipped with a white silicone strap, but there will be other options aside. Rumor has it that leather, standard fabric, stretch fabric and stainless steel fabric with magnetic clasp will also be offered, as well as a more traditional clasp.

The exchange of these parts must be facilitated by a system exclusive to the googleaccording to information from Wccftech.

The operating system will be Wear OS 3. There are indications that it will have the same sensors as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, capable of measuring heartbeat and calculating body fat percentage. A recent tweet from Qualcomm suggests that the chip will be a Snapdragon Wear 5100 CPU.

It is estimated that the price will be US$ 399 (about R$ 2,100, in the direct conversion), which makes it cheaper than the current version of the Apple Watch.

The Made by Google broadcast will take place on October 6 at 11:00 am (Brasilia time) on the event’s official YouTube channel.