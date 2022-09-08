Ex-drug dealer sues Netflix for plagiarism in ‘Queen of the South’ Rolling Stone

Sandra Ávila became known as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ and seeks compensation for image rights on Netflix

Sandra Avila Beltrana former drug dealer, has filed a lawsuit against the Netflix and the producer telemundo, alleging plagiarism of his story to create the soap opera The Queen of Traffic(2011) and the series the queen of the south (2016). Beltran is Mexican, was charged and arrested in September 2007 for organized crime, money laundering and possession of illegal weapons. At the time, she was known as The Queen of the Pacific.

In The Queen of the South, produced by Netflix, and inspired by the Mexican soap opera produced by telemundo,Teresa Mendoza, protagonist played by Alice Braga, is also Mexican and seeks to take over the head of a drug cartel, needs to form alliances and becomes a refugee criminal in the United States. The series was canceled after five seasons.

According to information from the court case (via epicorn) Sandra is asking about 40% of all profits from the companies involved in the two productions for the image rights. In a statement, Netflix responded:

“There is a public interest in talking about a person accused of a crime that has brought countless violence and victims to this country,” said streaming in a joint statement with Telemundo to the Instituto de Proprieté Industrial de México (IMPI).

The justice of Mexico analyzes the case and will decide if Sandra will be compensated by the companies. If she wins, it will be the first time a drug dealer has been compensated for using her image in a production.

