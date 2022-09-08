Flamengo and Athletico’s challenge is to keep pace and good phase 52 days before the Libertadores final

With merit, Flamengo and Athletico are Libertadores finalists. They eliminated Vélez Sarsfield and Palmeiras, respectively, and the decision is scheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Who is the favorite? Who should take the title? It is natural that analyzes and guesses are made based on the current moment of the teams. In this Libertadores, however, the scenario is dangerous and lack of care due to the distance until the decisive game.

The big question is that the good moment experienced by Flamengo and Arthletico at this time of the season will have little influence on the decision of Libertadores. The challenge for people from Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, in fact, will be to maintain the rhythm and the good phase of the teams for the next 52 days. Scheduled for October 29, the Libertadores decision is almost two months away for the semifinal.

Flamengo themselves have already experienced the risk of a final being so distant. In 2021, he qualified for the decision giving a ball at Barcelona de Guayaquil and was considered a big favorite against Palmeiras, who limped and advanced in the basin of souls against Atlético-MG. In the decision, the game turned and alviverde arrived at a better moment. In that Libertadores, the distance was 40 days, less than the current 52.

Flamengo will have two scenarios ahead. During this period, he will be equipped with decisive games that will help maintain the team’s rhythm of play. He has one foot in the final of the Copa do Brasil – the return game against São Paulo is next Wednesday, after having won the first leg by 3 to 1, in Morumbi – and will play the two games of the decision before the final of the Liberators.

A title lifts spirits, a runner-up can create a crisis. In addition, there is the hunt for leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian to motivate the team and help not to put the foot on the brake. It remains to be seen whether Dorival Júnior will continue to spare the holders in the running points tournament.

Keeping up the pace will be a bigger challenge for Athletico, who have only the Brazilian to motivate themselves. At the club, the understanding is that a spot in the G-4 must be guaranteed. Felipão will be able to use these games to prepare the team to face Flamengo without losing focus on the Brazilian. Having less human material than the Carioca opponent is also an issue to be observed.

In addition, of course, Flamengo and Athletico cannot control external factors. Injuries are always a possibility in the final stretch of the season, calls for the September Fifa date can increase the wear and tear of athletes, sales abroad are not ruled out (some European markets are still open) and there are players who naturally go up or down in production. .

Flamengo returns to a decision after being champions in 1981 and 2019. In 2021, the red-black ended up being runner-up to Palmeiras. The single final between Brazilian clubs will be the sixth decision in history to be held between teams from the same country.

Athletico reach the final for the second time in its history. In 2005, he ended up being runner-up after being surpassed by São Paulo. So, 17 years later, he tries his first title in the competition.