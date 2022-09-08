Flamengo vs Athletico: Guayaquil expects to earn BRL 260 million with Libertadores – 09/08/2022

The Ecuadorian government estimates that tourists traveling to Guayaquil to watch the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR will spend a total of US$ 50 million (R$ 260 million) in the city during the two or three days they will stay there. The match is scheduled for October 29, a Saturday, initially at 15:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Sports and the Guayaquil City Hall estimate that 50,000 tourists will visit the city during the finals, including Ecuadorian visitors from other regions, but mainly Brazilians — with an average expenditure of US$ 1,000 (R$ 5,200). ) per person. Nor is the fact that there are no direct direct flights from Brazil to Guayaquil any cause for concern: the José Joaquín de Olmedo international airport will be prepared to receive dozens of private flights, mainly from Rio de Janeiro.

There is also negotiation to increase flights from Quito to Guayaquil in the week of the final – many Brazilians are expected to land at the airport in the Ecuadorian capital, although there are also no direct regular flights.

The city of Guayaquil released US$ 2 million (R$ 10.4 million) to help Barcelona, ​​owner of the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in the preparation of the arena and for investment in security, requested by the direction of Conmebol. The South American confederation was already helping financially with improvements to the lawn, lighting, changing rooms and press sectors, but there is concern about the access of fans.

The federal government was responsible for the safety of tourists during their stay. There was concern in the direction of Conmebol because in mid-2022 violent protests took place in the country because of the price of fuel – with deaths and injuries.

In 2019, the entity had to take the first final in a single game in the history of Libertadores de Santiago, Chile, because of violent demonstrations (Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate was in Lima, Peru) and there was fear of having to repeat that. now. In June, however, a government agreement with the protesters ended the protests in Ecuador.