Fluminense and Vasco fans discuss after releasing their rival’s shirt

Vasco launched, this Tuesday (7), the collection of the club’s third kit, which has three different shirts that return to the club’s Portuguese origins. On social networks, the dissemination of the grená shirt generated a discussion between fans of the club and Fluminense due to the similarities between the teams’ uniforms.

In a press release on the website, Vasco says that the shirts aim to translate the fans’ passion for the club. “The main link could not be another, it is our São Januário stadium, which turns 95 in 2022 and has several tributes spread across the uniform”explains the team from Rio, which also features the inside of the shirt, which has a pattern on the Brazil-Portugal union.

The garnet shirt revolted Fluminense fans, who have the color on their shirts. This year, even, Tricolor das Laranjeiras will have a line similar to that launched by Vasco. Flu’s third shirt was not officially released, but the mantle of the tricolor crowd leaked and fans noticed how similar the pieces were.

“I didn’t understand this blouse by Vasco grená with green”, commented a fan on the internet. “Vascaíno is a joke,” she continued. Another tricolor fan also complained about the Vasco shirt: “And Vasco launched a Grená shirt. I want to be Fluminense so much”.

Cruzmaltino fans continued the discussion and commented on the uniform on the internet. “This provocation by Flutt about Vasco’s 3rd uniform doesn’t catch me, by the way, very weak bait. Guys say they wear a uniform with a cross band before Vasco and they’re already saying they wear grená before Portugal, it’s no use talking”, said a fan

Vasco will start selling the new uniform from the 9th of September, Fluminense, on the other hand, should launch the new shirt at the end of the month.