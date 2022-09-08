Fluminense’s base jewel plays and gives letter assistance in the under-20; video | fluminense

Fluminense beat Cabofriense 4-0, this Wednesday, in Los Larios, for the first game of the round of 16 of the OPG Tournament for the under-20. The tricolor victory was commanded by shirt 10 Arthur, who scored one of the goals and even gave an almanac assist for Thiago to score (see in the video). The other goals were scored by Isaac and John Kennedy, who returned to the under-20.
Fluminense base athlete makes almanac play for under-20 goal
Arthur’s move took place in the 23rd minute of the second half, when Fluminense was winning 3-0. The shirt 10 received in the area, dribbled a marker and the goalkeeper, then gave a letter pass that dismantled three more players. Afterwards, Thiago sent it to the net.
Arthur celebrates with his teammates — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense
One of the main promises of the current generation of Xerém, Arthur has been standing out in the under-20. Recently, shirt 10 also scored a great goal in a game against Nova Iguaçu, in the semifinal of Carioca Sub-20. (See in the video)
Fluminense thrashes Nova Iguaçu and advances to the Carioca U-20 semifinals
With the result, Fluminense opened a good lead in the round of 16 of the competition. The Moleques de Xerém will face Cabofriense again for the return game next Wednesday, at 15:00, at CTVL.
