Foreign iPhones 14 will work on Brazilian 4G/5G

Good news for those who are already eyeing a device from the line iPhone 14but does not intend to acquire the most coveted smartphone in the world in the Brazil. Is that all the different versions of iPhones sold around the world will work on the frequencies 4G and Brazilian 5G.

Like last year, each model in the iPhone 14 lineup has five different versions; each is sold in specific territories around the world.

iPhone 14 : A2649 , A2881 , A2882 , A2884 and A2883

: , , , and iPhone 14 Plus : A2632 , A2885 , A2886 , A2888 and A2887

: , , , and iPhone 14 Pro : A2650 , A2889 , A2890 , A2892 and A2891

: , , , and iPhone 14 Pro Max: A2651 , A2893 , A2894 , A2896 and A2895

Specifically in Brazil, the models officially sold by Apple will be the following, according to the company:

iPhone 14 : A2882

: iPhone 14 Plus : A2886

: iPhone 14 Pro : A2890

: iPhone 14 Pro Max: A2894

In the United States, where many Brazilians buy their iPhones, the models sold will be as follows:

iPhone 14 : A2649

: iPhone 14 Plus : A2632

: iPhone 14 Pro : A2650

: iPhone 14 Pro Max: A2651

And what about connectivity?

But let’s get down to business: all five models sold in the four corners of the world are compatible with Brazilian 4G network frequencies: 1 (2,100MHz), 3 (1,800MHz), 5 (850MHz), 7 (2,600MHz) and 28 (700MHz APT).

The same goes for 5G, which has finally started to be implemented in Brazil and can already be used by consumers in some capitals. The frequencies available here — n40 (TD 2300), n77 (RD 3700) and n78 (TD 3500) — are also supported by the five iPhone models sold globally.

Warranty for iPhones purchased abroad

If you buy an iPhone in the US, Japan, Spain, Egypt or any other country, don’t worry: if you need to use the warranty in Brazil, Apple will cover it.

If the device needs to be exchanged, however, Apple informs that it will exchange the device for the related model, marketed in Brazil.

In short: all iPhones 14 — purchased in any country — will work perfectly in Brazil. Great news, no? 😀