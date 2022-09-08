George Clooney’s ‘gravity’ contract gave him a custom beach hut-style private residence

George Clooney may be a step above the A list. He is certainly a star, with an international name and facial recognition. Furthermore, his philanthropic activities have elevated him even above star status. For many, he is a hero.

However, his passion is still acting, and he is very good at it. Clooney has been around for so long that he can basically ask for anything in his contracts. So that’s exactly what he did when filming Gravity.

‘Gravity’ Was a Big Movie for George Clooney and Sandra Bullock

Gravity it was a success on almost every metric. The film made hundreds of millions of dollars. The stars, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, took home big chunks. Bullock made about $70 million for the film, while Clooney made $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Additionally, Clooney wrote a generous portion of the revenue into his contract, adding more money to his movie payday.

These impressive salaries were justified. Bullock and Clooney were more than just the stars of Gravity. For most of the film, the two characters are alone, floating in space. Clooney and Bullock’s performance alone carried the film, which was filmed in front of a green screen that was made to look like space in post-production.

Clooney’s Gravity contact didn’t just have a generous percentage share of the profits. It also contained clauses about the actor’s accommodations on set. They were very specific.

George Clooney’s ‘Gravity’ Contract Contained Some Weird Clauses

According to Irish Central, George Clooney required a “tailor-made beach hut” on set. Gravity. It was basically a luxury home where Clooney could go during or after filming to relax on set. However, it wasn’t just Clooney who used the impressive complex, which contained a private basketball court. Bullock also liked the so-called cabin and even brought his son. Louis was a child at the time. Sources say that Clooney, Bullock and the baby got along great, and Clooney really enjoyed spending time with the little one.

A source told Irish Central: “Because he’s such a huge star, he can pretty much order whatever he wants and usually gets it. Scene builders can build anything on a movie set – and that goes for facilities for actors too. It’s quite a sight.” Anything with a private basketball court seems a little too luxurious to be officially considered a cabin, but for some reason, that’s what Clooney’s accommodations were called. Also, it probably wasn’t exactly beachy, considering the movie was filmed in London.

‘Gravity’ was filmed in London

According to Irish Central, Gravity was filmed at London’s Shepperton Studios. Although the UK capital is on the water, it is hardly considered a beach destination. Still, Clooney wanted a beach cabin in London and got one.

George Clooney isn’t the only celebrity with weird clauses added to his contract. According to Buzzfeed, some of them are sweet. Garry Marshall had written in his contracts that his friend Hector Elizondo had to be in his movies. Kind of like Clooney insisting on a beach hut for her friend and her son to play.

Other celebrity demands are just plain weird. Julianna Margulies insisted on wearing a wig to The good wife. Any character Queen Latifah plays must be alive at the end of the film. Latifah has written in her contracts that her characters cannot die. Uma Thurman didn’t want anyone to have a better dressing room than her, according to her Eloisa in Paris contract. The film was never made, ironically because of contractual disputes with Thurman’s team.

